Spurs impress in comeback draw at Juventus (video)

A Christian Eriksen free kick gave Tottenham Hotspur a pair of away goals and a 2-2 Tuesday draw headed back to London in its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Juventus.

It was an incredibly impressive result, and the performance matched: Spurs had nearly two-thirds possession and out-attempted their Italian hosts.

The second leg at Wembley is March 7.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A wild first half saw Gonzalo Higuain score twice and be denied a hat trick on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Higuain scored after two minutes in Turin and then scored again from the spot in the ninth minute after Ben Davies took Federico Bernardeschi down in the box.

Then Dele Alli held up the ball, and Kane danced around Buffon to make it 2-1.

Harry Kane can't stop scoring. His 7th #UCL goal this season and 33rd in all competitions has Tottenham back in the tie. https://t.co/8YNiKizeOd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 13, 2018

694 – Prior to Harry Kane's goal, Gianluigi Buffon had not conceded goals for 694 consecutive minutes between Juventus and Italy (the previous one was Sweden's goal last November). Beat. #JuveTOT — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 13, 2018

That score did not look safe to make it to halftime when Serge Aurier committed a needless foul in the box. Higuain stepped up to the spot… and hammered the crossbar.

The Eriksen free kick was a rare Gianluigi Buffon error.

Dele was fouled, and Eriksen was set to try his luck. His audacious low effort worked, but Buffon will want this back.

Oh, Gigi. 😬 Buffon will want to have that one back as Eriksen grabs a huge second away goal for Tottenham. https://t.co/AzdwkXv5Vs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 13, 2018

