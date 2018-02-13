More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Las Vegas Lights

VIDEO: 10,000 fans turn up for Las Vegas Lights debut

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 8:37 AM EST
Las Vegas Lights FC made their debut as a club over the weekend and soccer fans in the entertainment capital of the world were pumped.

Ahead of their inaugural season in the United Soccer League (USL), the second-tier of North American soccer, Lights FC played against the Montreal Impact of Major League Soccer in a preseason friendly.

Over 10,000 fans packed out Cashman Field in Vegas for the game, which Montreal won 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Michael Salazar and an own goal.

Lights FC, managed by Mexican coach Chelis, are hoping to keep the hype around them going as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps from MLS on Feb. 17.

Take a look at the scene below which suggests professional soccer in Sin City will be quite the hit, while you can watch a full replay of the game here.

For a change, defense could be key for Madrid’s UCL success

Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has relied on its attacking power to thrive in the Champions League in recent years.

Led by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Madrid won three of the last four titles in the elite club competition.

This time, though, the key to its success may depend on its defense.

Real Madrid will take on Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable attack in the tournament’s last 16, and for once it will face an opponent with an attack just as highly regarded as its own.

Beginning with Wednesday’s first leg at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the focus will be on stopping Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.

“Like us, they have players capable of making a difference at key moments in the game,” Madrid defender Raphael Varane said. “We must defend all together. We will have to keep our focus at all times. Together we can stop PSG.”

Boosted by Neymar’s world-record transfer last year, PSG has scored a record 25 goals in the group stage this season.

“They’re a good team, difficult, but not only because of their forwards,” Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said. “We’re not only coming up against three of the best forwards in the world, we’ll face one of the best goalkeepers, four of the best defenders, three of the best midfielders and three of the best forwards.”

The need to succeed defensively is even more important now considering that Madrid’s attack has been far from its best this season.

Ronaldo has had an up-and-down season – struggling in the Spanish league but scoring at will in the Champions League.

Bale has been marred by injuries and only now has been able to play regularly in the starting lineup.

Benzema played an important role in Madrid’s success in recent years, but he has been loudly criticized for his poor performances lately. The French forward has scored only one goal in his last 10 matches and has been often jeered by the Bernabeu crowd.

The Madrid defense has also struggled this season. The team kept a clean sheet only twice in its last 11 matches.

A series of injuries to regular starters prompted concerns for coach Zinedine Zidane.

But Sergio Ramos and Varane appear fit again and are set to start on Wednesday. The only problem will be the absence of right back Dani Carvajal because of a suspension for trying to clear his bookings in the group stage.

Carvajal will likely be missed, as he was highly successful defending Neymar when the Brazilian star played for Barcelona.

Carvajal’s substitute at right back is 19-year-old Achraf Hakimi, who didn’t perform too well when he got a chance to play recently. Zidane may pick central defender Nacho Fernandez to play in the position.

Finding a solution is imperative for Zidane, having publicly acknowledged that failure against the French club will likely mean the end of his coaching stint with the Spanish powerhouse.

The Champions League is the only competition Madrid can still realistically win this season. It trails Barcelona by 17 points in the Spanish league and it has already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey. Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup and the Club World Cup earlier in the season.

“This tie between Real Madrid and PSG,” Ronaldo said, “is one that could define the whole season.”

Mason, 26, forced to retire after fracturing skull

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 13, 2018, 7:43 AM EST
Ryan Mason, just 26 years old, has been forced to retire from the game.

Following a challenge with Gary Cahill in Hull City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea last January, Mason fractured his skull and the former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder has failed to fully recover from his injuries.

In a statement released by Championship side Hull, they revealed that Mason had been advised by “numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons” that a “return to competitive football is not advised.”

It is with deep regret that the Club has to announce that, following the head injury suffered on 22nd January 2017, Ryan Mason is to retire from football with immediate effect. 

Ryan has sought the guidance of numerous world renowned neurologists and neuro surgeons who have all advised that a return to competitive football is not advised.

Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the Club who have aided his recovery to this point and he his is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months.

Mason moved to Hull from Tottenham in the summer of 2016, while he made his England debut in March 2015, winning his only cap against Italy in a friendly in Turin.

A product of Spurs’ academy, Mason played 70 times for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring four goals. He spent numerous spells out on loan on Yeovil, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon before becoming a regular under Mauricio Pochettino.

Daniel Sturridge out a week or two with new hamstring injury

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 10:06 PM EST
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge – on loan at West Bromwich Albion – will miss a few more weeks of time after picking up a new hamstring injury just four minutes into the 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Monday.

Sturridge was withdrawn in favor of Jay Rodriguez after getting tangled up with Cesar Azpilicueta near the touchline.

The 28-year-old has been struck with a brutal spell of injuries in the past few years. Most recently, he missed six weeks after picking up a hamstring problem in training in early January. He had only just returned after moving on loan to West Brom, playing 78 total minutes through a trio of losses before re-injuring himself.

“We need him up and running as it’s goals we’ve struggled with,”West Brom manager Alan Pardew said after the loss to Chelsea. “He felt his hamstring after a 60-meter sprint in the first moments of the game. We’ll have to nurse him. He won’t play next week but hopefully the week after.”

Sturridge missed time with hip and hamstring injuries last season that sapped him of any type of consistency and form and leaving him to make just seven Premier League starts. The year before, he made just 11 Premier League starts while missing a full four months with knee, hip, and hamstring problems.

“It was a blow to lose Daniel on his first run,” Pardew said. “That didn’t give us the perfect start. We just can’t seem to get the goals that get us the wins, and they need to come, and come quickly, so Daniel’s recovery will be important now  we need to get him back.”

Puel accepts Mahrez back after transfer window ‘mistake’

By Kyle BonnFeb 12, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
Riyad Mahrez has been welcomed back with open arms at Leicester City – again – after his self-imposed leave following a failed move to Manchester City in January.

The 26-year-old was absent for 10 days in early February, before returning to make an appearance in the blowout loss to Manchester City this past weekend.

“Sometimes some players can make a mistake,” said manager Claude Puel on Sunday, according to the Leicester Mercury. “It was the first time for him and it was a mistake but the most important thing is to look forward and put it right. He is fantastic player for us, his team-mates and the fans. It is a pleasure to watch him. It is important we continue together.”

It may have been the first time Mahrez flat out left the club in protest, but it’s not the first time he’s tried to force a move away from the King Power Stadium. Back in the summer, Mahrez looked to push himself away from the Foxes with Arsenal and Roma pursuing a transfer, but nothing came of it.

After his absence in recent weeks, Mahrez released a statement claiming “Leicester City were always aware of my whereabouts,” but Puel’s words seem to indirectly dispute that, with the manager referring to Mahrez’s departure as a “mistake.”

Leicester City has an FA Cup match against Sheffield United at home on Friday, while they return to Premier League action against Stoke City the following weekend. Mahrez would likely return to action in one of those games barring injury in training.