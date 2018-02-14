More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Costly gelato: Palermo fined $12,000 for thrown cone

Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 7:42 AM EST
ROME (AP) A cone of gelato thrown by a fan at the referee has resulted in a fine of 10,000 euros ($12,000) for Serie B team Palermo from the league’s disciplinary judge.

The incident occurred in the second half of Palermo’s 2-1 home loss to Foggia on Monday.

As the referee showed a red card to Palermo midfielder Igor Coronado, he was hit by the gelato cone on his right arm.

The referee, who was not injured, looked down at the gelato cone on the grass and Coronado then picked it up and tossed it off of the field.

Palermo was leading 1-0 at the time of the incident then conceded two late goals.

Palermo remained third in the standings, three points behind leaders Empoli and Frosinone.

Wanda sells Atletico Madrid stake to Israeli company

Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 9:59 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has sold its stake in the Spanish club to an Israeli-owned company.

Idan Ofer’s Quantum Pacific is raising its stake to 32 percent after acquiring the 17 percent of Atletico that Wanda has owned since 2015.

The share sale will not impact on the naming rights of Atletico’s recently inaugurated stadium, which is called Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico said Wednesday that Wanda’s decision to divest itself of shares in the team was part of a “global strategy,” adding that “mutual collaboration” will continue with Wanda, with “new initiatives” in the coming months.

Atletico says Wanda will remain a sponsor and help to develop the club brand in China.

Quantum Pacific acquired a 15 percent stake in Atletico last year for 50 million euros (then $59 million). Its purchase of Wanda’s 17 percent stake needs to be authorized by the Spanish Superior Council of Sports.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil and president Enrique Cerezo will remain the majority shareholders of the team, which is the third force in Spanish soccer behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Atletico has been steadily gaining strength, becoming a regular title contender in Spain and in Europe, enabling it to attract lucrative sponsorships and increase television rights earnings.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

Tottenham come of age at Juventus

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 9:13 AM EST
Two years ago, heck, 12 months ago, this Tottenham Hotspur side would have crumbled and lost 4-0 to Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.

But this Tottenham side is different. They are maturing before our eyes this season and the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash was a coming of age party.

In the UCL knockout rounds for just the second time in club history (they crashed out in the UCL group stages last season) and the first time since 2010-11 when they reached the quarterfinals, expectation was in the air as you got the sense that all of the hard work this young Spurs side had put in since Pochettino arrived in 2014 had led to this point.

Trailing 2-0 after nine minutes amid a cauldron of a noise at the reigning Italian champions, a side who had been UCL runners up in two of the past three seasons, this wasn’t part of the plan.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s men looked startled but, more importantly, not stunned.

Gonzalo Higuain’s two early goals instead sparked Spurs into life and even when they were 2-0 down they looked the most likely to win.

Harry Kane had a good chance saved by Gianluigi Buffon before he pulled one back in the first half as wave after wave of Tottenham attacks flooded towards the usually impenetrable Juvenuts goal. Kane’s goal was the first Juve had conceded in 2018 and the first in any of their last 17 games in all competitions.

The Italian giants aren’t used to being dominated in this manner but with Christian Eriksen pulling the strings and Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier powering along in central midfield, Juve were the team who looked stunned. That said, they could’ve gone 3-1 up right on half time as Spurs gave away a second penalty of the game but Higuain, on a hat trick, smashed his penalty kick against the crossbar.

By that point it would’ve been a travesty has Spurs gone in 3-1 down at half time, such was their dominance in the opening 45 minutes. After the break it was more of the same.

Juve sat back and had the occasional chance on the break with Higuain going close and Federico Bernardeschi forcing Hugo Lloris into a fine save, but it was Spurs who looked comfortable and at home at one of Europe’s great teams.

Eriksen deservedly equalized from a free kick to cap off a fine individual display and it was a night where he, along with Kane, Dele Alli, and so many of Spurs’ squad who have now been together for three full seasons, came of age.

The respect and admiration that Juve’s stalwarts Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini in particular showed to Spurs’ young team at the final whistle told the entire story. This was not a case of boys against men.

Pochettino applauded a job well done at the final whistle as his side take two away goals back to Wembley with them for the second leg on March 7. They must get the job done on home soil at what promises to be a famous night at Wembley, but there’s no longer an air of impending implosion around Tottenham as there had been in the past.

Going into that game Spurs will fancy their chances of putting Juve away early on. Their youthful exuberance saw them come a cropper at pivotal junctures like this, but this is a different Spurs team.

Eriksen is 26. Kane, 24. Alli, 21. Dier, 24. Dembele, 30. Lloris, 31. Vertonghen, 30. Over the past few weeks they’ve beaten Manchester United and Arsenal, comfortably, at home, plus drew away at Liverpool in a similarly pulsating encounter.

Tottenham’s players all know their roles and they’ve all endured the heartache of coming close, but not close enough to glory, especially in their last two title races.

It seems that this season Tottenham are maturing into a team who are not only a perennial top four team in the Premier League but one that can challenge for European glory. All of this has been achieved amidst playing at a temporary home stadium and question marks about how on earth they can keep their best players at the club.

Pochettino’s team have matured like a fine Argentinian Malbec from his homeland that one can only assume he admires and enjoys, but not quite as much as he’s enjoying the maturity and progress of the squad he’s now assembled.

Emery on eve of PSG at Real: “We have a right to be confident”

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain’s outstanding UEFA Champions League form will be tested Wednesday in the house of the 12-time champions.

Unai Emery knows this. The Spaniard’s had plenty of experience managing against Real Madrid from his time leading Sevilla.

Emery went 2W-6L against Madrid as Sevilla boss, 2W-1D-7L when he guided Valencia, and 1W-1L with Almeria.

None of those five wins came at the Bernabeu, but Emery had led PSG to an insane win percentage of almost 80 percent during his one and a half seasons at the Parc des Princes.

As for the Champions League, PSG didn’t allow a goal in its first four group stage matches. That includes a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich. And Les Parisiens‘ lone loss, a 3-1 defeat at Bayern, came with the group essentially sealed on massive goal differential

That’s reason to look forward to Wednesday, and Emery said he’s looking forward to matching wits and talent with Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos.

From PSG.fr:

“I live every match as a great opportunity and I want to make the most of these two matches. I have every confidence in our team, but we also know how tough these games are. We want to play with desire, motivation, and to see a great PSG. We have worked very hard to get here and I think we have a right to be confident.”

Will PSG get over the hump and take advantage of a relatively wobbly Real?

Liverpool aims to make Porto “life difficult” in Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 13, 2018, 9:52 PM EST
Roberto Firmino is sneaky brash.

That’s to say that Liverpool’s Brazilian striker doesn’t necessarily dominate the headlines or regularly engage in absurd celebrations, but it isn’t a surprise at all when his confidence goes from the pitch to the press conference.

The Reds’ in-form striker has authored 20 goals this season, including six in the UEFA Champions League, and he’ll return to the forefront of their attack in that competition comes Wednesday at Porto in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Asked whether teams will be afraid to face Liverpool’s vaunted attack, Firmino offered this beaut in response:

“I don’t know if they’re going to be ‘afraid’ or not but we are going to make their life difficult, that’s for sure. We want to make them suffer.”

You can also tell that the club is tired of being asked about the absence of Philippe Coutinho, and that Jurgen Klopp has drilled the Reds on what they’ll aim to prove this season regarding their depth.

“Coutinho is a great player but we have substituted him with no problem,” Firmino. “Everybody has great responsibility but that’s our job, to deal with that responsibility.”

There’s something to like about the collective animus of the Reds under Klopp, though it certainly rubs some the wrong way. There’s danger in expecting Liverpool to perform to explosive expectations, but we’re feeling the club’s confidence ahead of Wednesday.