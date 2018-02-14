Europa League preview: Arsenal joined by Champions League outcasts

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s path to the UEFA Champions League is looking more and more like it will require a Europa League triumph, and that trek continues in Sweden on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Ronaldo, Real top PSG 3-1 ]

There are plenty of other big names left in the Europa League, with Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid also beginning Round of 32 ties on Thursday.

Ostersund vs. Arsenal

Arsene Wenger‘s men will tangle with an Ostersund side which has some impressive European wins under its belt.

Drawing Galatasaray in the second qualifying round, Ostersund won 3-1 on aggregate before beating Luxembourg’s Fola Esch by the same score in the third qualifying round and getting by PAOK on away goals in the playoff.

Ostersund was also a surprise second place team in a group with Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, and group-winning Athletic Bilbao, and did not lose at home. This won’t be easy for the Gunners, who will hope to pile up away goals.

Midfielder Ken Sema is the player to watch for the Allsvenskan side. Arsenal will not have ineligible Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as injured Jack Wilshere, Laurent Koscielny, and Petr Cech.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi‘s fast friendship gets a Europa League test from Serie A visitors Atalanta, which has dropped to eighth in Serie A this season after selling Franck Kessie in the offseason. 22-year-old Italian striker Bryan Cristante is the club’s leading scorer, and longtime Fiorentina man Josip Ilic isn’t far behind the youngster.

Full schedule

Red Star Belgrade 0-0 CSKA Moscow — Tuesday

11 a.m. ET

Astana vs. Sporting Lisbon

1 p.m. ET

Ostersund vs. Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Real Sociedad vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Spartak Moscow vs. Athletic Bilbao

Marseille vs. Braga

Nice vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Ludogorets Razgrad vs. AC Milan

3:05 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. RB Leipzig

Lyon vs. Villarreal

Celtic vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

Partizan Belgrade vs. Viktoria Plzen

Copenhagen vs. Atletico Madrid

AEK Athens vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Steaua Bucuresti vs. Lazio

Follow @NicholasMendola