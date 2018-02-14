More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
LIVE, UCL – Real Madrid v. PSG, Porto v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Two more UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first legs take place on Wednesday and you will not want to miss this.

A heavyweight battle between two-time reigning champions Real Madrid and one of this years favorites to be crowned European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, takes center stage at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar lock horns as rumors persist about their futures. This should be an epic encounter.

Staying in Iberia, FC Porto host Liverpool at the Estadio do Dragao with Jurgen Klopp‘s side the heavy favorites thanks to the incredible form of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack. Vincent Aboubakar, the main dangerman for Porto is out injured, as Liverpool return to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the two UCL last 16 games, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction from both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain – 2:45 p.m. ET
FC Porto vs. Liverpool – 2:45 p.m. ET

With 11 games to go: Premier League Best XI

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
With just 11 games of the 2017-18 Premier League season to go (that’s less than a third of the campaign) we are entering the home stretch.

Bearing that in mind, is it too early to talk about a Team of the Season? Nah. Let’s go for it.

If you had to pick today, which 11 players have shone above all others in the PL this season?

Below is my selection in an attack-minded 3-2-3-2 formation — I’ve also been cheeky and selected a subs bench of seven players — and we’d love to see your XI in the comments section below.

JPW’s Premier League Best XI, 2017-18

—– De Gea —–

—- Azpilicueta —- Otamendi —- Vertonghen —-

 —- De Bruyne —- David Silva —-

—- Sterling —- Hazard —- Salah —-

—- Kane —- Firmino —-

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Eriksen, Mahrez, Sane, Aguero, Lukaku

Chicharito praised as West Ham striker hits form

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is becoming quite the cult hero at West Ham United, just a few weeks after admitting he wanted to leave the east London club in January.

Hernandez, 29, scored West Ham’s opening goal in their 2-0 win against Watford last weekend, had another disallowed and was a constant pest as the Hammers continued to ease their relegation fears considerably since David Moyes arrived to take charge in November.

The all-time leading goalscorer for Mexico’s national team has now scored three goals in his last four games in the Premier League, which is his best run of form since returning to England last summer following two years in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Many fans of El Tri feared that Moyes’ arrival at West Ham (he benched Hernandez often during his time in charge of Manchester United) would spark a sharp downturn in playing time for Hernandez and although initially that seemed to be the case due to an injury of his own, injuries and outgoings involving other strikers in January suddenly handed him the chance to stake his claim as their first-choice striker.

He’s taken it with both hands and is a real handful up top with Michail Antonio, Joao Mario and Marko Arnautovic supporting him in attack.

“Chicharito is a top striker. I’ve got a great relationship with him and he deserves his goals because he is a hard worker. I’m really happy for him and for the team,” West Ham’s goalkeeper Adrian said after the game.

Hernandez has turned things around very quickly with the Hammers and although the fans have always appreciated his predatory instincts, it appeared he may not fit into their system under Slaven Bilic and then his successor Moyes.

With seven goals in 15 PL starts (plus six appearances off the bench) in his debut season at the London Stadium, Hernandez is West Ham’s second top goalscorer and the move has done his reputation as a serial scorer no harm at all.

Whether or not he remains at West Ham beyond this season remains to be seen but he will have plenty of suitors and, more importantly for Mexico, he is in form and scoring goals ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Clubs, players turn on the charm for Valentine’s Day

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
Happy Valentine’s Day to all of  you who love the beautiful game, and to all of those we don’t, too… but mostly to the soccer lovers out there.

Clubs and players from around the soccer world have been sending out Valentine’s Day messages on Feb. 14 and there are some absolute belters circulating.

Take a look below to get some inspiration for how you will mark the day with your loved ones.

Time for Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo to swap?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 10:56 AM EST
Okay, so we’ve seen a mega swap deal in the Premier League in January with Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and who says it can’t happen between two megastars?

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash on Wednesday, reports continue to link Neymar with replacing Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and the theme within all of them is clear: Real Madrid are incredibly confident of signing the Brazilian star this summer.

Could the duo swap places this summer? Think about it.

Not the craziest idea, but of course with Neymar 26 and Ronaldo 33 years old, you’d expect Ronaldo plus cash to be heading to PSG if Neymar, their $265 million prized signing from Barcelona last summer, is ever allowed to leave.

The crux of the reports regarding Neymar moving to Real point to his belief that he won’t win the Ballon d’Or if he remains at PSG. Neymar has been a star for PSG since his huge move from Barca, scoring 7  goals in 27 games and adding 14 assists in his first season in the French capital.

He is the main man, just as he wanted to be at Barcelona but found himself stuck behind Lionel Messi and even Luis Suarez. If he moved to Real in the summer, would he be the main man at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Ronaldo, who has been the main man for Real for the past decade after leading them to three European titles, has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital multiple times over the past 12 months due to unhappiness. This season he’s scored 23 goals in 28 games in all competitions which is a little low by his own lofty standards and Real’s poor form has coincided with Ronaldo’s dip.

Rumblings continue that a summer of huge upheaval is planned at Real as Zinedine Zidane’s side falter in La Liga, despite winning the league last season and two-straight UCL titles. You get the sense this is the end of an era with not only Ronaldo discussed in potential outgoings but also Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

Are all of those deals lined up so Neymar can arrive and be the new star of the show?

Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United for the final years of his career has always seemed like the smart bet but given the success of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG at a similar stage of his career, perhaps Les Parisiens’ would be willing to do this deal considering the commercial income which would also arrive?

There’s also the problem regarding UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules as PSG have yet to officially sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for $220 million, but they will do in the summer when his season-long loan ends. Can they afford to have the world-record fee for Neymar and then the blockbuster deal for Neymar with regards to FFP? It’s clear that will cause problems.

It is also clear that Neymar isn’t fussed with rocking the boat and doing what he feels is best for his own personal career. Just 12 months after his huge move to PSG from Barca, we will see him make an even bigger move back to Spain to join Real Madrid?

Wednesday’s showdown in the Santiago Bernabeu will be about much more than Real Madrid vs. PSG. It will be a glimpse of the current (Ronaldo) and perhaps the future (Neymar) of the most successful team in European history.