Liverpool: “We could have scored more” in rout of Porto

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sure, sending Porto to its worst home loss in history is impressive, but Liverpool midfielder James Milner gave a frank assessment of his side’s 5-0 first leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 win on Wednesday.

“I thought we could have scored more,” Milner said.

[ RECAP: Porto 0-5 Liverpool ]

Sadio Mane scored thrice for Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also netted for the Reds in the victory.

Mane had been going through a bit of a dry patch, and this will go a long way toward reclaiming his status as one of the club’s best finishers.

Here’s Milner, from the BBC:

“Sadio Mane does his job and does a great job for the team. People see his flair and the goals that he scores but he does a great job working for the team.”

Mane was a bit less effusive than Milner when it came to the Reds’ win.

“Honestly it was not an easy game even if we scored five,” Mane said. “We played great football from the beginning to the end.”

Follow @NicholasMendola