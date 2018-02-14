Porto 0-5 Liverpool: Mane leads rout

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Sadio Mane scored a hat trick as Liverpool buried Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah also scored (of course) as the Reds took a page from Man City’s book in scooping up four away goals from the first leg.

The second leg hits Anfield on March 6.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Porto had the first two chances of the match, the higher profile opportunity coming when Otavio saw his shot blocked by Dejan Lovren.

Mane’s goal came on the first of a few regrettable moments for goalkeeper Jose Sa, who lost track of a Georginio Wijnaldum blocked attempt as it wriggled under him. The play started when Sa’s thrown clearance was distributed right to the Reds.

Salah with the great bit of skill to give Liverpool the two-goal advantage! He now has 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/uWOdBRLrQT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2018

Liverpool made it 2-0 on a clever finish from Salah after James Milner cranked a shot off the woodwork.

Sa did not enjoy the third goal, either, parrying a Firmino shot to Mane for the brace.

Firmino added Liverpool’s fourth in the 70th minute, and Mane completed his hat trick in the 85th minute.

Don't forget about Firmino… The Brazilian with the calm finish to make it 4-0 for Liverpool. https://t.co/d1ELLNZ64Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 14, 2018

