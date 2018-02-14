“Usually it’s not that easy,” says Klopp after ‘perfect’ win

Jurgen Klopp was effusive with praise for his Reds after Liverpool clobbered Porto 5-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.
“I saw a lot of fantastic performances tonight, a result like this is only possible if they are all spot on,” Klopp said to BT Sport, via the BBC. “I think Robertson played an outstanding game, finally he found his crosses, I thought they were in Scotland or somewhere which was good to see. Of course Sadio is Man of the match but Roberto Firmino‘s work rate was outstanding again.”
To hit the road for a first leg and hand a team their worst home loss is excellent, and now Liverpool heads to Spain for a warm weather training camp ahead of the stretch run.
While anything is possible in the second leg, the five away goals gives the Reds as close to a certain berth in the quarterfinals as possible. That should also give Klopp ease in lineup selection when the Reds face Newcastle, Porto, and Manchester United between March 3-10.
Back to Wednesday’s win, it was incredible. Klopp was asked if it was perfect
“You could say that of course. It was very professional, very mature in the right moments, very aggressive, good defending, good counter-attacking, keeping the ball, moving them around. In this game it was possible, usually it’s not that easy.”
The second leg is March 6 at Anfield.