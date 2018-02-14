More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

With 11 games to go: Premier League Best XI

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 1:28 PM EST
With just 11 games of the 2017-18 Premier League season to go (that’s less than a third of the campaign) we are entering the home stretch.

Bearing that in mind, is it too early to talk about a Team of the Season? Nah. Let’s go for it.

If you had to pick today, which 11 players have shone above all others in the PL this season?

Below is my selection in an attack-minded 3-2-3-2 formation — I’ve also been cheeky and selected a subs bench of seven players — and we’d love to see your XI in the comments section below.

JPW’s Premier League Best XI, 2017-18

—– De Gea —–

—- Azpilicueta —- Otamendi —- Vertonghen —-

 —- De Bruyne —- David Silva —-

—- Sterling —- Hazard —- Salah —-

—- Kane —- Firmino —-

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Eriksen, Mahrez, Sane, Aguero, Lukaku

Scottish club Hearts apologizes to former player over racism

Photo by Alan Rennie/Action Plus via Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 14, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) Scottish soccer team Hearts has apologized to former player Isma Goncalves after he said racial abuse forced him to leave.

The Portuguese forward, who is black, joined Uzbekistan club Pakhtakor Tashkent last month after a year in Edinburgh.

Goncalves is now quoted as telling the Edinburgh Evening News newspaper that “there were some people making racist comments to me in the stadium and my family did not feel OK about this.”

Hearts says it will be contacting Goncalves “to apologize to him and his family on behalf of the thousands of supporters who share our anger and disappointment that they were subjected to this behavior.”

Hearts added that it was unaware Goncalves had faced abuse at the time, but plans procedures to make it easier for discrimination to be reported.

LIVE, UCL – Real Madrid v. PSG, Porto v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 2:09 PM EST
Two more UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first legs take place on Wednesday and you will not want to miss this.

A heavyweight battle between two-time reigning champions Real Madrid and one of this years favorites to be crowned European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, takes center stage at the Santiago Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar lock horns as rumors persist about their futures. This should be an epic encounter.

Staying in Iberia, FC Porto host Liverpool at the Estadio do Dragao with Jurgen Klopp‘s side the heavy favorites thanks to the incredible form of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack. Vincent Aboubakar, the main dangerman for Porto is out injured, as Liverpool return to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in nine years.

Click on the link above to follow live commentary of the two UCL last 16 games, while we will have you covered for analysis and reaction from both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 schedule

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain – 2:45 p.m. ET
FC Porto vs. Liverpool – 2:45 p.m. ET

Chicharito praised as West Ham striker hits form

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 12:50 PM EST
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is becoming quite the cult hero at West Ham United, just a few weeks after admitting he wanted to leave the east London club in January.

Hernandez, 29, scored West Ham’s opening goal in their 2-0 win against Watford last weekend, had another disallowed and was a constant pest as the Hammers continued to ease their relegation fears considerably since David Moyes arrived to take charge in November.

The all-time leading goalscorer for Mexico’s national team has now scored three goals in his last four games in the Premier League, which is his best run of form since returning to England last summer following two years in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

Many fans of El Tri feared that Moyes’ arrival at West Ham (he benched Hernandez often during his time in charge of Manchester United) would spark a sharp downturn in playing time for Hernandez and although initially that seemed to be the case due to an injury of his own, injuries and outgoings involving other strikers in January suddenly handed him the chance to stake his claim as their first-choice striker.

He’s taken it with both hands and is a real handful up top with Michail Antonio, Joao Mario and Marko Arnautovic supporting him in attack.

“Chicharito is a top striker. I’ve got a great relationship with him and he deserves his goals because he is a hard worker. I’m really happy for him and for the team,” West Ham’s goalkeeper Adrian said after the game.

Hernandez has turned things around very quickly with the Hammers and although the fans have always appreciated his predatory instincts, it appeared he may not fit into their system under Slaven Bilic and then his successor Moyes.

With seven goals in 15 PL starts (plus six appearances off the bench) in his debut season at the London Stadium, Hernandez is West Ham’s second top goalscorer and the move has done his reputation as a serial scorer no harm at all.

Whether or not he remains at West Ham beyond this season remains to be seen but he will have plenty of suitors and, more importantly for Mexico, he is in form and scoring goals ahead of the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Clubs, players turn on the charm for Valentine’s Day

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 14, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
Happy Valentine’s Day to all of  you who love the beautiful game, and to all of those we don’t, too… but mostly to the soccer lovers out there.

Clubs and players from around the soccer world have been sending out Valentine’s Day messages on Feb. 14 and there are some absolute belters circulating.

Take a look below to get some inspiration for how you will mark the day with your loved ones.