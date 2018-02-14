More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Zidane gets it right as Real builds 3-1 lead over PSG

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 8:03 PM EST
The UEFA Champions League is not only the pride of Real Madrid, but the only bit of silverware still available to Zinedine Zidane’s men.

[ RECAP: Real Madrid 1-3 PSG ]

That put plenty of pressure on the club and its boss ahead of Wednesday’s first leg of the Round of 16 at the Bernabeu, with Paris Saint-Germain coming into town with an arsenal capable of submarining any team’s trophy hopes.

And the crowd was booing and whistling once Adrien Rabiot scored an away goal to put PSG ahead after 33 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty to put it level into halftime, but doubt remained for the victors of three UCL titles in four seasons.

Certainly there was a bit of good fortune in the win — Sergio Ramos blocked a goal-bound shot with his arm and it went uncalled — but by the time a pair of Marco Asensio assists had put Real up 3-1, it was clear that Zidane and his men had favor back on their side.

“This club has 12 European Cups and that means a lot,” Zidane said. “This is such a prominent competition and we want to prove time and time again that this club values this. We showed it for the full 90 minutes. We coped well, both with and without the ball. We defended well, with aggression and rhythm.

“The Champions League really has a place in this club’s heart. We played 90 stunning minutes against a top rival. That’s all that we’re concerned with. We have to turn our attentions now to the return leg, that will be entirely different.”

It won’t be easy. Tactically, too, it will be interesting to see what Zidane opts to do at the Parc des Princes.  Zidane correctly urged his players to come flying out of the gates with hard pressing on Wednesday, and it would take bravery to proffer a similar plan in the second leg.

Just ask one of his best defenders.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

“Defensively we need help,” said Ramos. “We suffered because they have fast attacking players, but we answered well. We must always respect our rivals. We took an important step forward but the tie is wide open, so we need to keep plugging away.”

Zidane got it right tonight, though it’s funny to think of his being fired had the Ramos handball gone in PSG’s favor and two away goals somehow dooming Real. Just like it’s silly that Unai Emery may lose his job based on a two-goal deficit that came moments after that penalty shout went unheeded.

“Usually it’s not that easy,” says Klopp after ‘perfect’ win

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 7:07 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp was effusive with praise for his Reds after Liverpool clobbered Porto 5-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Match recap | Milner, Mane react ]

“I saw a lot of fantastic performances tonight, a result like this is only possible if they are all spot on,” Klopp said to BT Sport, via the BBC. “I think Robertson played an outstanding game, finally he found his crosses, I thought they were in Scotland or somewhere which was good to see. Of course Sadio is Man of the match but Roberto Firmino‘s work rate was outstanding again.”

To hit the road for a first leg and hand a team their worst home loss is excellent, and now Liverpool heads to Spain for a warm weather training camp ahead of the stretch run.

While anything is possible in the second leg, the five away goals gives the Reds as close to a certain berth in the quarterfinals as possible. That should also give Klopp ease in lineup selection when the Reds face Newcastle, Porto, and Manchester United between March 3-10.

Back to Wednesday’s win, it was incredible. Klopp was asked if it was perfect

“You could say that of course. It was very professional, very mature in the right moments, very aggressive, good defending, good counter-attacking, keeping the ball, moving them around. In this game it was possible, usually it’s not that easy.”

The second leg is March 6 at Anfield.

Europa League preview: Arsenal joined by Champions League outcasts

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
Arsenal’s path to the UEFA Champions League is looking more and more like it will require a Europa League triumph, and that trek continues in Sweden on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Ronaldo, Real top PSG 3-1 ]

There are plenty of other big names left in the Europa League, with Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid also beginning Round of 32 ties on Thursday.

Ostersund vs. Arsenal

Arsene Wenger‘s men will tangle with an Ostersund side which has some impressive European wins under its belt.

Drawing Galatasaray in the second qualifying round, Ostersund won 3-1 on aggregate before beating Luxembourg’s Fola Esch by the same score in the third qualifying round and getting by PAOK on away goals in the playoff.

Ostersund was also a surprise second place team in a group with Hertha Berlin, Zorya Luhansk, and group-winning Athletic Bilbao, and did not lose at home. This won’t be easy for the Gunners, who will hope to pile up away goals.

Midfielder Ken Sema is the player to watch for the Allsvenskan side. Arsenal will not have ineligible Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as injured Jack Wilshere, Laurent Koscielny, and Petr Cech.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi‘s fast friendship gets a Europa League test from Serie A visitors Atalanta, which has dropped to eighth in Serie A this season after selling Franck Kessie in the offseason. 22-year-old Italian striker Bryan Cristante is the club’s leading scorer, and longtime Fiorentina man Josip Ilic isn’t far behind the youngster.

Full schedule
Red Star Belgrade 0-0 CSKA Moscow — Tuesday

11 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Sporting Lisbon

1 p.m. ET
Ostersund vs. Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
Real Sociedad vs. Red Bull Salzburg
Spartak Moscow vs. Athletic Bilbao
Marseille vs. Braga
Nice vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. AC Milan

3:05 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. RB Leipzig
Lyon vs. Villarreal
Celtic vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Partizan Belgrade vs. Viktoria Plzen
Copenhagen vs. Atletico Madrid
AEK Athens vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Steaua Bucuresti vs. Lazio

Liverpool: “We could have scored more” in rout of Porto

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
2 Comments

Sure, sending Porto to its worst home loss in history is impressive, but Liverpool midfielder James Milner gave a frank assessment of his side’s 5-0 first leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 win on Wednesday.

“I thought we could have scored more,” Milner said.

[ RECAP: Porto 0-5 Liverpool ]

Sadio Mane scored thrice for Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino also netted for the Reds in the victory.

Mane had been going through a bit of a dry patch, and this will go a long way toward reclaiming his status as one of the club’s best finishers.

Here’s Milner, from the BBC:

“Sadio Mane does his job and does a great job for the team. People see his flair and the goals that he scores but he does a great job working for the team.”

Mane was a bit less effusive than Milner when it came to the Reds’ win.

“Honestly it was not an easy game even if we scored five,” Mane said. “We played great football from the beginning to the end.”

Porto 0-5 Liverpool: Mane leads rout

AP Photo/Luis Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 4:38 PM EST
Sadio Mane scored a hat trick as Liverpool buried Porto 5-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah also scored (of course) as the Reds took a page from Man City’s book in scooping up four away goals from the first leg.

The second leg hits Anfield on March 6.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Porto had the first two chances of the match, the higher profile opportunity coming when Otavio saw his shot blocked by Dejan Lovren.

Mane’s goal came on the first of a few regrettable moments for goalkeeper Jose Sa, who lost track of a Georginio Wijnaldum blocked attempt as it wriggled under him. The play started when Sa’s thrown clearance was distributed right to the Reds.

Liverpool made it 2-0 on a clever finish from Salah after James Milner cranked a shot off the woodwork.

Sa did not enjoy the third goal, either, parrying a Firmino shot to Mane for the brace.

Firmino added Liverpool’s fourth in the 70th minute, and Mane completed his hat trick in the 85th minute.