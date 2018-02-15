More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
John Walton/PA via AP

Batshuayi, Ake join list of odd Chelsea decisions

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
Antonio Conte and his new brood of Blues may yet finish in the Top Three of the Premier League, but Chelsea supporters can be forgiven for wondering what if when it comes to their on loan and sold talent.

Michy Batshuayi is the latest example, unfit to serve as Conte’s back-up striker but a part of Borussia Dortmund’s last eight goals (including the equalizer and stoppage time winner in a Europa League comeback on Thursday).

And while few should be blaming Conte for buying Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud, Batshuayi is just one example of a Chelsea player having an instant or prolonged affect on a new team.

Consider, with just a small mention to Charly Musonda assisting Celtic’s match-winner against Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Thursday:

Kenedy has been one of Newcastle’s best players since going on loan, a fire plug on the left side who was instrumental in the Magpies collecting four points including a win over Manchester United.

— When healthy, Kurt Zouma has literally been Stoke City’s most consistent player this side of Geoff Cameron.

— Like fellow CB Zouma, Bournemouth man Nathan Ake has been an electric part of their defense and transition.

— Now injured, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a revelation for Crystal Palace’s midfield, earning England World Cup talk.

It got us to thinking, how would the loanees and recently-sold Blues fare as an XI in the Premier League (It’s a little shady counting Salah and Cuadrado, but they were just permanently sold within the last two seasons)?

Begovic (Bournemouth)

Ake (Bournemouth) — Zouma (Stoke City) — Rahman (Schalke)

Chalobah (Watford)–Matic (Man Utd)–Loftus-Cheek (Palace)–Atsu (Newcastle)

 Cuadrado (Juve) — Batshuayi (BVB) — Salah (Liverpool)

Methinks that side does pretty well

“Delighted” Batshuayi is the talk of Dortmund (and London)

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
Michy Batshuayi is the talk of Borussia Dortmund in a very good way, and the talk of many grumbling Chelsea supporters as well.

The striker the club needed may have it been right under its nose, as Batshuayi has five goals in three matches on loan from Chelsea.

That total includes a pair scored in BVB’s 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and has his name on seemingly everyone’s lips.

Let’s hear from the man first, from bvb.de/eng:

“I’m absolutely delighted about the goals. But Mario also deserves a lot of credit because he did brilliantly to set me up for both goals.”

Batshuayi also told ESPN that he’s not letting his mind wander from the task at hand despite the new love affair with BVB and cold times at Chelsea:

“I’m not thinking about that at all. For me, it’s important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match anew. I’ll deal with the situation as it comes.”

Mario Gotze assisted Batshuayi’s equalizer and stoppage time match winner.

“Looking at the balance of play, we have to be satisfied. We’re obviously happy to take the win. In stoppage time I could see Michy Batshuayi unmarked in the penalty area and played it straight to him. And then he did brilliantly, turning like lightning and finishing.”

A few others are singing his praise, including the man himself:

Accam’s Common Goal pledge hopes to find more heroes

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 6:33 PM EST
Philadelphia Union attacker David Accam — it still feels weird to type those words — became the first African player to join Juan Mata‘s Common Goal project, according to Sky Sports.

Accam, 27, came out of the Right to Dream Academy to become a goal scoring machine for Ostersunds, Helsingborg, and then Chicago Fire.

Now with Philadelphia and comfortable with his salary, Accam has joined Mata’s pledge to donate 1 percent of his salary. And since Common Goal allows him to stipulate where the money goes, the Ghanaian is sending it back to his home continent.

Accam says he helped build a pitch in Kumasi, Ghana, this summer, and that he hopes improving his homeland’s football goals with leads to loftier life goals for young talents in Africa. From Sky Sports:

“It is just about helping the kids to become whatever they want to be in the future. If that’s the next David Accam then that’s perfect. But if it is the next George Weah and we can help a kid who wants to become president then even better. Maybe we can help the next Kofi Annan too. It is about giving young people that opportunity.”

Accam joins Chris Wondolowski as MLS players contributing to Common Goal.

Emery makes PSG roar in Ligue 1, silent in Champions League

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
PARIS (AP) A 6-1 humiliation from Barcelona plus the loss of the French title were not enough to end Unai Emery’s tenure as Paris Saint-Germain coach last year.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi decided to keep Emery, probably thinking that spending 400 million euros on new forwards would help solve the team’s defensive weaknesses. And bring the Champions League trophy he craves so much to the French capital.

The big investment has brought instant dividends in the French league. After 25 matches, PSG enjoys a 12-point lead over defending champion Monaco going into the home game against promoted Strasbourg on Saturday.

Neymar, Edinson Cavani, and Kylian Mbappe have been formidable, and only a couple of teams threaten PSG’s hegemony. Emery does not have to scratch his head too much to find the appropriate tactics to dominate the local league.

The Champions League is a different story.

A year after the Barcelona fiasco, Emery – a respected tactician who guided Sevilla to three Europa League titles – had the chance to redeem himself at PSG against Champions League-holder Real Madrid in their last-16 first leg match this week.

He took bold risks, but his moves backfired as Neymar, Cavani, and Mbappe were silenced. They left Madrid 3-1 losers, on the verge of another early elimination from Europe’s top competition.

The fact that Madrid was not particularly impressive makes PSG’s loss even harder to take, and other tactical choices might have produced a different result. Emery’s decisions to leave captain Thiago Silva on the bench, to start Presnel Kimpembe at center half, and to omit Lassana Diarra or Thiago Motta in midfield to make room for Giovani Lo Celso turned into big question marks.

Kimpembe did well until the 83rd minute when his poor pass led to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal of the evening.

The biggest gamble was likely on Lo Celso as holding midfielder in a position that did not suit him, for a game that everybody expected to be played at a very high pace.

The talented Argentine was often caught out of position and gave away a penalty for a silly foul on Toni Kroos. Emery failed to deal with Lo Celso’s struggles properly and left him on the pitch for an 85-minute ordeal. Surprisingly, Emery praised Lo Celso for his “great match,” preferring to blame the referee for the loss.

“The team played well,” Emery said. “They showed character.”

Emery also left observers puzzled by his decision to replace Cavani with Thomas Meunier just after the hour mark. Cavani, the French league’s top striker, delivered a mediocre performance but, in his defense, had been set up just once by Neymar.

The Brazil star, who was bought by PSG for 222 million euros precisely to be a factor in the Champions League, played second fiddle to Ronaldo throughout the match. Neymar had a hand in Adrien Rabiot’s opening goal with a backheel assist, but his flashes of brilliance were not enough. Neymar’s striking partner Mbappe was disappointing too, failing to convert three good chances.

“We always say the same things, we always do the same things and, in the end, we are always floored in the same way,” Rabiot said. “The problem is that it’s easy to put eight goals against Dijon, or four, in the league. It’s in matches like this that you have to be decisive.”

Europa wrap: Arsenal, Atleti, Celtic on top

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 5:06 PM EST
There wasn’t a single nil-nil to be found as the Europa League returned Thursday with its Round of 32.

Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal won, as did a number of big names, but several names — Zenit and Napoli among them — slid behind the 8-ball with first leg setbacks.

Copenhagen 1-4 Atletico Madrid

The Danish hosts struck first, but the lead didn’t last for long as Atletico Madrid hung a quartet of away goals on Copenhagen.

Viktor Fischer put Copenhagen up after just 15 mintues, but it was level six minutes later through Saul Niguez. By the time all was said and done, Kevin Gameiro, Antoine Griezmann, and substitute Vitolo had scored to complete the blowout.

Celtic 1-0 Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Callum McGregor was set-up by Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda as the Bhoys crucially held Zenit without a goal ahead of the return leg in Russia.

Napoli 1-2 RB Leipzig

The Serie A title contenders are having a rough time in Europe this season, now down a goal with two away goals conceded to RB Leipzig before next week’s second leg in Germany.

Adam Ounas put Napoli ahead early in the second half, but Timo Werner equalized after the hour mark and Bruma made it 2-1 with 16 minutes to play in Italy.

Elsewhere
Red Star Belgrade 0-0 CSKA Moscow — Tuesday
Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Atalanta
Astana 1-3 Sporting Lisbon
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-3 AC Milan
Marseille 3-0 Sporting Braga
Nice 2-3 Lokomotiv Moscow
Real Sociedad 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg
Spartak Moscow 1-3 Athletic Bilbao
AEK Athens 1-1 Dynamo Kiev
Steaua Bucharest 1-0 Lazio
Lyon 3-1 Villarreal
Partizan Belgrade 1-1 Viktoria Plzen