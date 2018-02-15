Europa wrap: Arsenal, Atleti, Celtic on top

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There wasn’t a single nil-nil to be found as the Europa League returned Thursday with its Round of 32.

[ RECAP: Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal ]

Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal won, as did a number of big names, but several names — Zenit and Napoli among them — slid behind the 8-ball with first leg setbacks.

[ RECAP: BVB 3-2 Atalanta ]

Copenhagen 1-4 Atletico Madrid

The Danish hosts struck first, but the lead didn’t last for long as Atletico Madrid hung a quartet of away goals on Copenhagen.

Viktor Fischer put Copenhagen up after just 15 mintues, but it was level six minutes later through Saul Niguez. By the time all was said and done, Kevin Gameiro, Antoine Griezmann, and substitute Vitolo had scored to complete the blowout.

Celtic 1-0 Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Callum McGregor was set-up by Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda as the Bhoys crucially held Zenit without a goal ahead of the return leg in Russia.

Napoli 1-2 RB Leipzig

The Serie A title contenders are having a rough time in Europe this season, now down a goal with two away goals conceded to RB Leipzig before next week’s second leg in Germany.

Adam Ounas put Napoli ahead early in the second half, but Timo Werner equalized after the hour mark and Bruma made it 2-1 with 16 minutes to play in Italy.

[ MORE: Wenger, Mkhi on Arsenal win ]

Elsewhere

Red Star Belgrade 0-0 CSKA Moscow — Tuesday

Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Atalanta

Astana 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-3 AC Milan

Marseille 3-0 Sporting Braga

Nice 2-3 Lokomotiv Moscow

Real Sociedad 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Spartak Moscow 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens 1-1 Dynamo Kiev

Steaua Bucharest 1-0 Lazio

Lyon 3-1 Villarreal

Partizan Belgrade 1-1 Viktoria Plzen

