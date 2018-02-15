More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

FA Cup fifth round preview, score picks

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

The last 16 of the FA Cup takes place this weekend and there are plenty of big boys aiming to avoid upsets in the oldest knockout competition on the planet.

[ LIVE: Follow FA Cup scores here ]

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all still in the competition and all four are heavily favored to ease into the quarterfinals.

Where will the upsets be? Tottenham head to third-tier Rochdale to play on the freshly laid pitch at Spotland and we saw how they struggled at Newport in the fourth round, while Brighton host fourth-tier Coventry City who have already knocked out Stoke City on their way to the last 16.

Wigan have also beaten PL opponents on their way to the fifth round after dispatching Bournemouth and West Ham but they face a Manchester City side who are eyeing the quadruple.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, while I make my score prediction for each game.

FA Cup fifth round schedule

Friday
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United – 2:45 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Leicester to win 2-0)
Chelsea vs. Hull City – 3 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Chelsea to win 4-1)

Saturday
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City – 7:30 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Swansea to win 2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City – 10 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Coventry to win 2-1)
West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton – 10 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = 0-0 draw)
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United – 12:30 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)

Sunday
Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur – 11 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Tottenham to win 3-0)

Monday
Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City – 2:55 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Man City to win, 3-1)

Best selling Premier League player jerseys revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

If you could chose to have the name and number of one Premier League player on the back of your team shirt, who would it be?

Chances are it will be one of the these guys.

An updated list of the top 20 most popular PL jerseys since January 1, 2018 has been released and Manchester United dominate with Alexis Sanchez coming out on top and six of their stars in the top 20.

Stars from Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea also feature prominently in the list compiled by sports retailer in the UK, Sportsdirect.com.

Below is a look at the top 20.

1. Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)
2. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
6. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
7. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
11. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
12. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
13. Romelu Lukaku(Manchester United)
14. David De Gea (Manchester United)
15. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
16. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
17. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
18. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
19. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal)
20. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

LIVE, Europa League: Ostersunds v. Arsenal, Round of 32 begins

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

The UEFA Europa League Round of 32 continues on Thursday with 16 second legs across Europe.

This may be Europe’s second-tier club competition but this is the stage when things get increasingly interesting as teams who dropped out of the UEFA Champions League at the group stage arrive and everyone is eyeing that Champions League spot available to the winner of this competition.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ] 

Arsenal head to Ostersund, Sweden to face Ostersunds FK, a Swedish minnow who are managed by Englishman Graham Potter. The Swedish club have taken their nation by storm in recent years with their rise from the fourth-tier and they’ve already beat Hertha Berlin and drawn with Athletic Bilbao in the group stage, plus Galatasaray and PAOK in the qualifying rounds.

The Jamtkraft Arena will be bouncing in the first leg as they aim for another huge upset to continue their European fairytale, while Arsenal will now take this competition more seriously as they’ve fallen eight points off the top four in the Premier League table.

In other notable games, Celtic host Zenit St. Petersburg as Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Mancini lock horns on the sidelines, while Borussia Dortmund drop down to this competition and play one of the standout teams from the group stages in Atalanta from Serie A.

Napoli take on Red Bull Leipzig (two teams both ousted from the Champions League), Copenhagen host Atletico Madrid and Lyon clash with Villarreal in another three games which stick out on the schedule.

The full list of games are below, while you can click on the link above to follow the scores live and we will have analysis and reaction right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32, first leg schedule
Red Star Belgrade 0-0 CSKA Moscow — Tuesday

11 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Sporting Lisbon

1 p.m. ET
Ostersund vs. Arsenal
Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
Real Sociedad vs. Red Bull Salzburg
Spartak Moscow vs. Athletic Bilbao
Marseille vs. Braga
Nice vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
Ludogorets Razgrad vs. AC Milan

3:05 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. RB Leipzig
Lyon vs. Villarreal
Celtic vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg
Partizan Belgrade vs. Viktoria Plzen
Copenhagen vs. Atletico Madrid
AEK Athens vs. Dynamo Kyiv
Steaua Bucuresti vs. Lazio

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

With a break in the Premier League action this weekend, now it is time to take stock of which players are on fire across the PL.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham all feature heavily as their strong runs to start 2018 continue.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  4. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 5
  5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Even
  6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 1
  7. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  8. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 5
  9. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 2
  10. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  11. Jose Izquierdo (Brighton) – New entry
  12. Alexis Sanchez (Man United) – Down 8
  13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
  14. David De Gea (Man United) – Even
  15. Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) – Even
  16. Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) – Up 4
  17. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Up 1
  18. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) – New entry
  19. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) – New entry
  20. Ederson (Man City) – Down 1

 

Candidates to become the USMNT’s GM

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 9:48 AM EST
2 Comments

On Wednesday our own Nick Mendola shared his thoughts on the state of play and the general feeling around the U.S. Soccer community after Carlos Cordeiro was elected as the new president of the U.S. Soccer Federation last weekend.

[ MORE: JPW talks with Carlos Cordeiro ] 

That got me thinking about one of Cordeiro’s main campaign pledges: to appoint a GM for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

Focusing on the USMNT to start with because, let’s face it, they’re in a bit of a mess and a huge transition period, below is a look at six candidates who Cordeiro could turn to in order to get the USMNT back on track.

A GM will likely be tasked with hiring a new head coach, so we will get a pretty good idea on who the new coach may be depending on who lands this position.

Garth Lagerwey
The current Seattle Sounders GM and President of Soccer and former Real Salt Lake GM has already distanced himself from reports that he could take the same position with the USMNT. That said, he would be a great hire. Lagerwey’s philosophy of developing young talent saw RSL become the poster club in MLS on how to prosper from a youth academy and have a clear playing philosophy throughout the club. He would be a very smart hire, but can U.S. Soccer convince him to leave an MLS powerhouse in Seattle? That will be tough.

Carlos Bocanegra
Now, Carlos has been in his job at Atlanta United for less than a few years but you can’t argue with his results. The former USMNT captain has seamlessly transitioned into life in the front office but it certainly helps to have Arthur Blank’s money backing your decisions to entice young talent from South America and also Gerardo “Tata” Martino to become your coach. Boca appears to have a clear plan and strategy and ATL were the success story of MLS in 2017. If Bocanegra arrives as GM, would Martino follow as the head coach? That could be an intriguing double whammy for the USMNT and stack the chips in Bocanegra’s favor. Still, getting Boca and Martino to leave ATL would be very, very tough.

Nelson Rodriguez
A long-time MLS official who has worked high up in the league office and recently worked wonders to help turn around the ailing Chicago Fire in his role of Club President and GM. Rodriguez previously worked with U.S. Soccer as Managing Director of National Team Advisory Services, but in his roles across MLS he has worked closely with Don Garber and helped to develop main areas of the league. Is he a good fit for this GM role? Probably not. Rodriguez does plenty of work on the business side of things, but there could certainly be a place for him within this new national team structure for U.S. Soccer.

Earnie Stewart
Now, we all know that big things were promised when Earnie Stewart took over the Sporting Director role with the Philadelphia Union in 2016, but he’s only one man. The Union continue to have one of the best academy setups in MLS and Stewart does have one hand tied behind his back when it comes to actually bringing in star players to improve the team in Philly. He doesn’t have financial backing in the way that Bocanegra does at Atlanta United, but he does have plenty of experience in Europe to more than pad his resume. Stewart worked wonders at AZ Alkmaar and the former USMNT star would certainly seem like a good fit for this GM role given his experience domestically and internationally.

Tim Bezbatchenko
This guy has done an amazing job at Toronto FC. There’s no other way to put it. “Bez” is a young, hungry GM who has risen through the soccer ranks quickly and is highly thought of within Major League Soccer’s upper echelons where he served as Senior Director of Player Relations and Competition. Since he moved to Toronto in 2013, it’s been a long road to success for Bez and he was certainly helped out by big bucks being through at Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco and Michael Bradley. That said, the way he’s built that roster at TFC and brought everyone together at the club must be applauded. Like Lagerwey, he has a very good gig in Toronto and is on the cusp of creating a dynastic team. At the age of 36, is he ready to move on to a huge challenge with the national team?

Claudio Reyna
Been at the helm since Day One at New York City FC as the Director of Football Operations and his playing credentials as captain America speaks for itself. Reyna has been outspoken when it comes to the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and it appears he has a few ideas on how to change things at the very top. Will he be given a chance to do that considering his scathing words against the current regime? After five years with NYCFC, maybe now is a good time to move on to the next project. Reyna’s son Gio is one of the top prospects in the U.S. player pool, which is an intriguing sidenote.