Greece: Fans detained for violence ahead of Dynamo-AEK game

Antonio Conte and his new brood of Blues may yet finish in the Top Three of the Premier League, but Chelsea supporters can be forgiven for wondering what if when it comes to their on loan and sold talent.

Michy Batshuayi is the latest example, unfit to serve as Conte’s back-up striker but a part of Borussia Dortmund’s last eight goals (including the equalizer and stoppage time winner in a Europa League comeback on Thursday).

And while few should be blaming Conte for buying Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud, Batshuayi is just one example of a Chelsea player having an instant or prolonged affect on a new team.

Consider, with just a small mention to Charly Musonda assisting Celtic’s match-winner against Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Thursday:

— Kenedy has been one of Newcastle’s best players since going on loan, a fire plug on the left side who was instrumental in the Magpies collecting four points including a win over Manchester United.

— When healthy, Kurt Zouma has literally been Stoke City’s most consistent player this side of Geoff Cameron.

— Like fellow CB Zouma, Bournemouth man Nathan Ake has been an electric part of their defense and transition.

— Now injured, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a revelation for Crystal Palace’s midfield, earning England World Cup talk.

It got us to thinking, how would the loanees and recently-sold Blues fare as an XI in the Premier League (It’s a little shady counting Salah and Cuadrado, but they were just permanently sold within the last two seasons)?

Begovic (Bournemouth)

Ake (Bournemouth) — Zouma (Stoke City) — Rahman (Schalke)

Chalobah (Watford)–Matic (Man Utd)–Loftus-Cheek (Palace)–Atsu (Newcastle)

Cuadrado (Juve) — Batshuayi (BVB) — Salah (Liverpool)

Methinks that side does pretty well

