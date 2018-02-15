More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
PSG’s squabbling begins after defeat to Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 8:40 AM EST
Paris Saint-Germain lost 3-1 at Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and it didn’t take a long for fingers to be pointed by some of their players.

And, many will say, rightly so.

Adrien Rabiot, 22, had some pretty loaded comments after the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu as the young midfielder seemed to take a swipe at PSG’s star attackers Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani who had an off night in the UCL Round of 16 first leg.

“The problem is that it’s easy to score eight goals in Dijon, but these are the kinds of matches we need to be winning,” Rabiot said. “As usual, we had chances, although they weren’t quite clear. When you play against teams like this they have two or three chances and they end up going in.”

Rabiot, who scored PSG’s lone goal in Madrid to give the French champions a first half lead, has a point. He and Marco Verrati gave Les Parisiens a solid platform from which to attack Real Madrid but Neymar and Co. squandered chances and went missing.

In a tie which will likely decided the future of both managers, the loser surely to be out by the end of the season, if not sooner, PSG’s stars didn’t shine brightest.

Yes, as a team PSG played extremely well in the second half and created opportunities but Real Madrid struck twice late on to give themselves a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg in Paris in three weeks time.

Given the chances they created against Real and the brittle confidence of Zinedine Zidane’s side this season, PSG will still feel like they’re in this tie and in with a chance of reaching the last eight.

Rabiot’s blast was supposed to be a wake-up call for his teammates and he will hope it has the desired effect.

Candidates to become the USMNT’s GM

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 9:48 AM EST
On Wednesday our own Nick Mendola shared his thoughts on the state of play and the general feeling around the U.S. Soccer community after Carlos Cordeiro was elected as the new president of the U.S. Soccer Federation last weekend.

That got me thinking about one of Cordeiro’s main campaign pledges: to appoint a GM for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

Focusing on the USMNT to start with because, let’s face it, they’re in a bit of a mess and a huge transition period, below is a look at five candidates who Cordeiro could turn to in order to get the USMNT back on track.

A GM will likely be tasked with hiring a new head coach, so we will get a pretty good idea on who the new coach may be depending on who lands this position.

Garth Lagerwey
The current Seattle Sounders GM and President of Soccer and former Real Salt Lake GM has already distanced himself from reports that he could take the same position with the USMNT. That said, he would be a great hire. Lagerwey’s philosophy of developing young talent saw RSL become the poster club in MLS on how to prosper from a youth academy and have a clear playing philosophy throughout the club. He would be a very smart hire, but can U.S. Soccer convince him to leave an MLS powerhouse in Seattle? That will be tough.

Carlos Bocanegra
Now, Carlos has been in his job at Atlanta United for less than a few years but you can’t argue with his results. The former USMNT captain has seamlessly transitioned into life in the front office but it certainly helps to have Arthur Blank’s money backing your decisions to entice young talent from South America and also Gerardo “Tata” Martino to become your coach. Boca appears to have a clear plan and strategy and ATL were the success story of MLS in 2017. If Bocanegra arrives as GM, would Martino follow as the head coach? That could be an intriguing double whammy for the USMNT and stack the chips in Bocanegra’s favor. Still, getting Boca and Martino to leave ATL would be very, very tough.

Nelson Rodriguez
A long-time MLS official who has worked high up in the league office and recently worked wonders to help turn around the ailing Chicago Fire in his role of Club President and GM. Rodriguez previously worked with U.S. Soccer as Managing Director of National Team Advisory Services, but in his roles across MLS he has worked closely with Don Garber and helped to develop main areas of the league. Is he a good fit for this GM role? Probably not. Rodriguez does plenty of work on the business side of things, but there could certainly be a place for him within this new national team structure for U.S. Soccer.

Earnie Stewart
Now, we all know that big things were promised when Earnie Stewart took over the Sporting Director role with the Philadelphia Union in 2016, but he’s only one man. The Union continue to have one of the best academy setups in MLS and Stewart does have one hand tied behind his back when it comes to actually bringing in star players to improve the team in Philly. He doesn’t have financial backing in the way that Bocanegra does at Atlanta United, but he does have plenty of experience in Europe to more than pad his resume. Stewart worked wonders at AZ Alkmaar and the former USMNT star would certainly seem like a good fit for this GM role given his experience domestically and internationally.

Tim Bezbatchenko
This guy has done an amazing job at Toronto FC. There’s no other way to put it. “Bez” is a young, hungry GM who has risen through the soccer ranks quickly and is highly thought of within Major League Soccer’s upper echelons where he served as Senior Director of Player Relations and Competition. Since he moved to Toronto in 2013, it’s been a long road to success for Bez and he was certainly helped out by big bucks being through at Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco and Michael Bradley. That said, the way he’s built that roster at TFC and brought everyone together at the club must be applauded. Like Lagerwey, he has a very good gig in Toronto and is on the cusp of creating a dynastic team. At the age of 36, is he ready to move on to a huge challenge with the national team?

Report: Tottenham to offer Pochettino new contract

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 7:58 AM EST
Multiple reports claim that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to offer manager Mauricio Pochettino a new contract.

The Argentine coach, 45, has masterminded a complete rebuild of Spurs’ playing squad and philosophy since he arrived in 2014 and has led them to fifth, third and second place finishes in his three full seasons at the club, as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League knockout stage this season.

Tottenham’s impressive 2-2 draw at Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League has further enhanced his pedigree as one of the brightest managers in the game today.

Pochettino signed a new five-year contract in 2016 said to be worth over $7.5 million per year, but the former Espanyol and Southampton manager is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid and his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

That has led to Spurs being open to sit down with Pochettino at the end of this season to discuss a new contract with improved terms and to extend his stay past 2021. With Tottenham moving into their new $1.1 billion stadium at White Hart Lane for the start of next season, having Pochettino locked in is just as key to their future.

This news is significant as it reaffirms Spurs’ belief that Pochettino is at the heart of everything the club has planned. Harry Kane, Dele Alli and several stars have signed new deals in recent years and there is a much better chance of this Spurs squad staying together if Pochettino remains at the helm.

But if Real Madrid come calling in the summer, can Pochettino turn them down? It seems like that is the next logical step for his career after turning Spurs into perennial title contenders and moving them back to the Champions League with a hungry, young squad.

Now, the one thing we’re all wondering is how strange it will be to see Pochettino put his arm around himself when a photo is taken of him signing his new deal…

Sifting through the ashes of the U.S. Soccer election

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 10:11 PM EST
It has now been four days since Carlos Cordeiro was elected president of the United States Soccer Federation, and he’s changed absolutely nothing and stands as a monumental failure.

Jokes aside, it’s a challenge to find the right feeling for this new era of American soccer. The response to Cordeiro’s election was entirely predictable for two significant crowds.

First, there is the disappointment that flowed freely from the fringes of the anti-establishment group, the bunch that generally wields #ProRelForUSA as a prime solution to the question of what’s kept our 20-year-old top flight club soccer league from taking a Louisville Slugger to all of the top talents at the Bernabeu and Old Trafford and sprinkling them between San Jose, Kansas City, New York City, Wichita, Buffalo, and Ismay, Montana.

Second, there’s the group of MLS-first honks and a legion of those who either directly benefit from the league or enjoy credit for its incredible growth. Their responses are largely a combination of exhaling and castigating the masses who wished to see monumental change on the voting floor. The people had their say, and they love chanting “I believe that we will win.” They are perhaps a bit easier to identify now that they will criticize both Bruce Arena and Sunil Gulati now that they’re positive they are no longer in charge.

But Sunday’s election wasn’t just one for the extremists. It was monitored with interest from people all over our world, magnified by the fact that Arena and Gulati’s USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup out of the most forgiving confederational set-up this side of Oceania.

The sheer number of texts or calls I received from both big time soccer fans and casual observers was almost equal, and people were ticked off: How did the United States not learn from their failure?

I wanted to give a proper reply, and not just shoot off some vitriol that has been sitting on top of my chest for months. Part of this was because I felt Cordeiro proffered more vision and personality than Carter, who I had assumed might dance to the crown. And I didn’t say it in the run-up to the election, because I was hoping for better, and I didn’t want to say it afterwards until I was 100 percent sure it was coming from a place of honesty.

SIDE NOTE NO. 1 — Before we go any further, all of this isn’t to say that Cordeiro won’t be a weapon of positive growth who leaves soccer to soccer people — he’s said all soccer hires will be recommended to him by soccer people — keeps the business on track, opens up youth soccer so parents don’t have to downgrade their vehicle to pay a “technical director’s” salary, separates MLS and SUM from U.S. Soccer, and makes it so tiny Ismay 16 SC can have the same opportunity to grow into a soccer giant as the New York Red Bulls. He’s come to the game armed with business acumen, and he may be willing to make some unorthodox moves that require “United Passions 2: This One Doesn’t Stink Because of Carlos.”

The feeling I had all along is this: Almost every voter in that room cares deeply about soccer, but almost every voter has also risen to their current position of influence due to the current system. Many have been involved in the game since the rise of the USMNT and USWNT programs. They’ve seen the massive growth of soccer in the United States over whichever period you choose, because it’s been moving upward since the early 1990s if not earlier. The idea of an admin outsider topping two establishment candidates was a lofty one (and we should applaud everyone who went after it, especially Wynalda and Martino for currying enough favor to make fear a legitimate feeling for those in power).

Largely, my gut says the voters would’ve gladly welcomed Sunil Gulati back for another term if he just owned the USMNT failure with true humility. Oddly enough, had the Yanks not qualified for Russia with Klinsmann through a second cycle, he probably would’ve been altogether safe to make his next hire, but that’s another story). He didn’t, and when a federation is in tumult a lot of perceived condescension that may’ve been overlooked as eccentric or confident during the halcyon days just looks like uppity nonsense. Whether or not the emperor is actually naked, he sure appears so.

So who were the voters going to be drawn to? The handpicked successor, by all accounts Kathy Carter, didn’t seem likely to get the job done without appealing to voters with a modicum of change-driven authenticity. The upstarts, led by Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino, may have ultimately appeared too similar to voters as former players with broadcasting acumen (For what it’s worth, NBC affiliation aside, Martino struck me as a potential winner from Day One of his candidacy while there is no denying the immense headway won by the relentless campaigning of Wynalda).

It would’ve taken the soccer campaigning equivalent of baseball’s perfect game for Steve Gans, Michael Winograd, or Paul Caligiuri to project into the top-tier, and Hope Solo’s troubled past was likely a non-starter (despite some exceptional work on the trail).

Hindsight being 20/20, is it any surprise that a man who was described as Sunil Gulati’s protege but clearly wasn’t in lockstep with the embattled boss was enough of a chance for the voters? The first vote saw Cordeiro emerge with a slim lead of Carter, and only Cordeiro and Martino gained in both the second and third ballot.

SIDE NOTE NO. 2 — Soccer Twitter has stirred in me what amounts to an occasional but very real paranoia about the establishment, and there was a part of me that harbored the following conspiracy theory: Carter’s low profile candidacy and the stories of Don Garber and Sunil Gulati courting voters for her was simply designed to get people comfortable with the idea of Cordeiro being establishment but not the establishment’s choice (It’s worth noting that this conspiracy theory does not require Cordeiro to be in the know if you want it to be extra nutty). At the right hour of any given day, I will fight you on behalf of this conspiracy theory. Most hours, though, I just laugh and make more coffee.

Perhaps, as some have suggested, there would’ve been a better chance of a revolution if there were only one or two rivals to Carter or Cordeiro, but I don’t believe the election would’ve carried as much water with the soccer public without the controlled chaos caused by the nine person pool (a ninth candidate, Paul Lapointe, was eliminated from contention in late December).

But as I reflect on the tumult of the fall, the candidates announcements, their campaigning, and the election, it seems like it was always going to be Cordeiro. He declared his candidacy before Gulati announced he wouldn’t run, agreed to have a soccer committee recommend all hirings, and would have the establishment’s resume without carrying its recent failures.

If any change was going to come, it was going to come with a buffer of four years (and next time, can we please have presidential and VP tickets? Don’t you want to know right away who your president wants as his or her right hand man or woman?!? What if you were choosing between Carter-Cordeiro, Martino-Winograd, Gans-Solo, and Wynalda-Caligiuri?).

And when we’re breaking down the 2022 presidential election, Cordeiro is likely going to be carrying a USMNT World Cup berth and hosting duties for the 2026 World Cup. His staff and he have to know that the failure to qualify was a managerial blip on the radar, which means how U.S. Soccer treats youth soccer, the women’s game, and club ball over the next four years is going to make the difference. That’s the closest I’ll get to cup half-full.

WATCH: We can’t stop watching Mo Salah juggle around Jose Sa

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 14, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
Mohamed Salah is doing straight Lionel Messi-type stuff these days.

Don’t like Leo? Then Ronaldinho. Or Thierry Henry.

Choose your star, but look at this touch and dribble work from Salah in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

The Egyptian winger collected James Milner‘s rebound off the Porto cross bar and, at full speed, juggled the ball around keeper Jose Sa, softly settled to his feet with his dome, and finished his chance.

Yeah, it was five hours ago. Yeah, it deserves its own post. And yes, if you have seen it already you’re still going to want to watch it.