AP Photo/Martin Meissner

VIDEO: Red-hot Batshuayi scores 2 more, leads BVB to comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Michy Batshuayi was a much-wanted transfer figure when Chelsea scooped him up from Marseille, so it’s little surprise to see him back bagging goals for fun.

He’s having a lot of fun.

Batshuayi made his Europa League debut for Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, scoring the equalizer and stoppage time winner in a 3-2 win over Atalanta.

BVB went ahead after a half-hour through Andre Schurrle, but found itself down 2-1 at home after Josip Ilicic scored twice.

But Batshuayi scored from outside the box, assisted by Mario Gotze, in the 65th minute before teaming up with the World Cup winner a second time at the death (See goal below).

“Batman” now has five goals an an assist in three appearances for BVB since arriving on loan from Chelsea, Thursday’s performance being his second brace since his Groundhog Day debut against Koln.

To recap, last three games:

Batshuayi at BVB — five goals, three wins
Chelsea — four goals, one win

He scored 11 times for Chelsea this season after bagging the same figure over his first full season at Stamford Bridge in 2016-17.

Arsenal’s Wenger played to his advantages in Swedish blowout

Robert Henriksson/TT News Agency via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 4:20 PM EST
You know that argument we make on behalf of preseason MLS teams when they face Liga MX sides in the CONCACAF Champions League?

Imagine you’re a Swedish club and instead of Pachuca, it’s Arsenal on the other side.

Ostersunds staged its second match since Dec. 7, and was overwhelmed by the speed and press of Arsenal from moment one as the Gunners claimed a 3-0 first leg win in the Europa League’s Round of 32.

“Overall we played a serious game, so job done,” said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. “They looked very nervous and we took advantage of it.”

Ostersunds’ only other competitive match of 2018 was a Swedish Cup game on Feb. 9.

Nacho Monreal and an Ostersunds goal had it 2-0 by halftime, and Mesut Ozil put the finishing touch on the scoreline in the second half.

Ostersunds’ 2017 Allsvenskan schedule wrapped up in November, leaving only the Europa League group stage fixtures and the aforementioned Cup game to keep them sharp for the Europa League Round of 32.

The club won’t play outside the UEL until after the Arsenal tie is over, and doesn’t begin the 2018 Allsvenskan schedule until April 1.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan forced the own goal with a hard cross, and says Arsenal was prepped to pressure the out-of-sync hosts.

“It was their first game after a while, because we are in the league and keep playing maybe we are more practiced,” Mkhitaryan said. “They are a good team, tried to play, but we scored two in the beginning.”

Mkhitaryan said, “Why not?” when asked if Arsenal could win the whole thing.

“We have to focus on every game regardless of this result to ensure more success. Even with the League Cup final, I think we have to play with the same team and win at home.”

Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners too much in first leg

Robert Henriksson/TT News Agency via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil joined an Ostersunds own goal on the score sheet as Arsenal cruised past their Swedish hosts in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday.

David Ospina stopped a stoppage time penalty kick to preserve the clean sheet and deny the Swedish hosts the lifeline provided by a poorly-timed Hector Bellerin tackle.

Arsenal didn’t need to do too much to get a lead thanks to an Ostersunds side which had knocked off some strong sides but looked uncomfortable with the Gunners speed of play.

The second goal came when Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s hard cross took a turn off Sotirios Papagiannopoulos and into the Ostersunds goal.

Ozil rounded off the scoring with this run into the box to tap the ball over the sliding keeper.

FA Cup fifth round preview, score picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 2:10 PM EST
The last 16 of the FA Cup takes place this weekend and there are plenty of big boys aiming to avoid upsets in the oldest knockout competition on the planet.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all still in the competition and all four are heavily favored to ease into the quarterfinals.

Where will the upsets be? Tottenham head to third-tier Rochdale to play on the freshly laid pitch at Spotland and we saw how they struggled at Newport in the fourth round, while Brighton host fourth-tier Coventry City who have already knocked out Stoke City on their way to the last 16.

Wigan have also beaten PL opponents on their way to the fifth round after dispatching Bournemouth and West Ham but they face a Manchester City side who are eyeing the quadruple.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, while I make my score prediction for each game.

FA Cup fifth round schedule

Friday
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United – 2:45 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Leicester to win 2-0)
Chelsea vs. Hull City – 3 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Chelsea to win 4-1)

Saturday
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City – 7:30 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Swansea to win 2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City – 10 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Coventry to win 2-1)
West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton – 10 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = 0-0 draw)
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United – 12:30 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = 1-1 draw)

Sunday
Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur – 11 a.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Tottenham to win 3-0)

Monday
Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City – 2:55 p.m. ET (JPW’s pick = Man City to win, 3-1)

Best selling Premier League player jerseys revealed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 15, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
If you could chose to have the name and number of one Premier League player on the back of your team shirt, who would it be?

Chances are it will be one of the these guys.

An updated list of the top 20 most popular PL jerseys since January 1, 2018 has been released and Manchester United dominate with Alexis Sanchez coming out on top and six of their stars in the top 20.

Stars from Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea also feature prominently in the list compiled by sports retailer in the UK, Sportsdirect.com.

Below is a look at the top 20.

1. Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)
2. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
3. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
6. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
7. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
11. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
12. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
13. Romelu Lukaku(Manchester United)
14. David De Gea (Manchester United)
15. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
16. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
17. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
18. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
19. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal)
20. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)