VIDEO: Red-hot Batshuayi scores 2 more, leads BVB to comeback win

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michy Batshuayi was a much-wanted transfer figure when Chelsea scooped him up from Marseille, so it’s little surprise to see him back bagging goals for fun.

[ RECAP: Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal ]

He’s having a lot of fun.

Batshuayi made his Europa League debut for Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, scoring the equalizer and stoppage time winner in a 3-2 win over Atalanta.

BVB went ahead after a half-hour through Andre Schurrle, but found itself down 2-1 at home after Josip Ilicic scored twice.

But Batshuayi scored from outside the box, assisted by Mario Gotze, in the 65th minute before teaming up with the World Cup winner a second time at the death (See goal below).

“Batman” now has five goals an an assist in three appearances for BVB since arriving on loan from Chelsea, Thursday’s performance being his second brace since his Groundhog Day debut against Koln.

To recap, last three games:

Batshuayi at BVB — five goals, three wins

Chelsea — four goals, one win

He scored 11 times for Chelsea this season after bagging the same figure over his first full season at Stamford Bridge in 2016-17.

Follow @NicholasMendola