Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

American debuts, Willian stars in Chelsea win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2018, 4:51 PM EST
Willian made a statement within 120 seconds of kickoff on Friday, and Chelsea repeated it often during a four-goal first half: Hull City was not getting near the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The Brazilian scored twice, while goals also came for Olivier Giroud and Pedro in Chelsea’s X-1 win over the Tigers.

Hull’s Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, won a penalty kick in the 49th minute off a hasty Cesc Fabregas tackle, and David Meyler was stopped by Wily Caballero to preserve the clean sheet.

American U-20 center midfielder Kyle Scott made his full Chelsea debut in the match, subbing on for Fabregas in the 62nd minute and joining Matt Miazga and Roy Wegerle as U.S. players to don the blue of Chelsea.

Scott entered the game with 60 appearances for Chelsea between the U-18 and U-23 levels, with four goals and seven assists.

The Blues got a pair from Willian, including a 2nd minute opener off a poor Hull idea, as they rolled past the Tigers at Stamford Bridge.

Willian dinged the far post with an 89th minute effort, denied of the hat trick.

Here’s the opener:

Scott, dual Americans must top Cordeiro’s USMNT priorities

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2018, 5:53 PM EST
With no national team in the World Cup and without a wild outsider laying claim to the U.S. presidential chair, many American soccer fans have let the United States men’s national team slip to the back of their minds.

And while that’s understandable, new boss Carlos Cordeiro needs his recruiters working hard in two areas: finding the top man to be U.S. technical director, and making sure the next Jonathan Gonzalez isn’t largely ignored while he decides to switch allegiances to Mexico.

He may not have a ton of convincing to do, thanks to current staffers, but there are a least a couple dozen short phone calls he should make on behalf of the men’s national team.

“Hey, I’m the new president. We’re going to hire some new soccer people and a USMNT manager, but I want you to know we know and care about you.”

LONDON: Scott holds off pressure from Evandro Goebel (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

Kyle Scott stands as one of three reminders just this month. The Chelsea 20-year-old center midfielder, born in Bath, represented England at U-16 level and Republic of Ireland at U-17 before switching to the U.S. for U-18 and U-20 duty.

He is, barring some unknown FIFA bylaws, another prospect who could fall between the cracks™.

Eight days ago, Bundesliga.com listed 10 young league talents who could “soon join the USA national team,” including teenagers like Bayern Munich youth Timothy Tillman, Malik Tillman, and Jalen Hawkins, as well as established players like Borussia Dortmund’s Jeremy Toljan (23).

Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep moved four Mexican-American prospects into the hopper when he wrote about three LA Galaxy prospects and NC State right back Manny Perez.

Plus: we’re all quite aware of Spurs center back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

I was critical of U.S. Soccer for implementing a number of significant measures last month in the run-up to the presidential election, things that might have been better with approval from the new president, but it’s worth noting that not a single one of these players needed to wait for a recruitment push from Tab Ramos or any number of influential people in the USSF set-up.

To be clear: playing in a German youth set-up doesn’t make a player superior to stateside prospects, and there are any number of perceived European academy washouts playing NCAA Soccer who won’t go on to sniff an MLS Draft slot, let alone a battle between Hoffenheim and Mainz.

But Bob Bradley and Jurgen Klinsmann were both very successful at convincing players, future stars and let-downs alike, to choose their American heritage. Whether Bruce Arena or Tim Howard thinks these players are American-blooded enough to succeed is irrelevant in my opinion, let the field sort that out.

But Cordeiro could go a long way toward currying favor with his new populace by finding the next Klinsmann-level super recruiter to make sure that the player pool is as deep as possible.

Real Madrid, Germany mid Kroos sprains knee ligament

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 3:53 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid says Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has injured a ligament in his left leg.

The Spanish club says tests revealed Kroos has a sprained ligament in his knee. It did not give an estimated time of recovery.

Kroos is a first-choice player. He played all 90-plus minutes on Wednesday in the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The second leg of their round-of-16 tie is on March 6.

Madrid’s match at Real Betis on Sunday is the first of three Spanish league games in a span of seven days. It visits Leganes on Wednesday and hosts Alaves on Feb. 24.

Evans, Barry, 2 others release apology for incident in Spain

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
2 Comments

The quartet of West Brom players accused of stealing a taxi while breaking curfew in Spain has apologized to its team, fans, and bosses.

Club captain (!!) Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland, backup goalkeeper Boaz Myhill (Wales) and English midfielders Jake Livermore and Gareth Barry are the players in question, and they released a statement on West Brom’s web site.

Saying they needed to claim responsibility for the incident so speculation could stop over which four players were in trouble, the four said (from wba.co.uk):

We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

The Club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully.

In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season.

It’s an incredibly stupid standard, especially considering not one of the four is a young buck, but it’s also not an indictment on their focus in the relegation race. The Spanish camp is a break for the players to come together; These four just chose to do something illegal (allegedly).

LIVE, FA Cup: Chelsea, Leicester kick off Round 5

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 16, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
The final 16 of the FA Cup gets underway Friday afternoon, with Chelsea and Leicester City hosting Championship opposition.

New Chelsea signing Emerson makes his club debut as the Blues take on Hull City. According to the BBC, Chelsea has scored 2.9 goals per game in FA Cup matches at Stamford Bridge since 1999, meaning it should be an exciting game for fans. Olivier Giroud also gets the start for the Blues with Alvaro Morata on the bench.

Riyad Mahrez meanwhile makes his return to the Leicester City lineup against Sheffield United after trying to force his way out of the club before the end of the January transfer window.

Mahrez spent ten days away from the club after not being transferred away, but manager Claude Puel has made Mahrez a surprise starter.

Below are the starting lineups for the Premier League sides and be sure to follow along live at the link above. Stay tuned for more coverage after the full-time whistle.