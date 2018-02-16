End of Kaku Watch: Red Bulls finally announce signing of Romero Gamarra

It’s finally over.

The long-awaited announcement of the signing of Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Romero Gamarra came on Friday as the New York Red Bulls made the transfer official. While the details of the transfer are undisclosed, Kaku has signed as a Young Designated Player, the first in club history.

Kaku joins from Argentine club Huracan, where he had been a member of the first team since 2013. He replaces fellow Argentine Designated Player Gonzalo Veron on the roster and will be expected to help replace the production of assist leader and playmaker Sacha Kljestan in midfield.

“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with all parties and complete this deal,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “When we identified Kaku, he quickly became our top off-season target. He fits the profile of the player we are looking for: highly skilled, creative, and hard-working. During our discussions, we realized that we are adding a good player and great young man to our team. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow as part of the New York Red Bulls.”

The signing ends a months-long saga in which there were reports of multiple agreements to bring Kaku to New York, only for it to fall through.

Last December, Huracan posted that the Red Bulls and it had agreed on a $6.25 million transfer fee for Kaku, but the deal was held up for various reasons until Friday.

#Huracán🎈👍La dirigencia llegó a un acuerdo con el New York Red Bull FC por la venta de @kakuromerook 👉https://t.co/0m3zIVv7ZT pic.twitter.com/28cFr6fiG1 — CA Huracán (@CAHuracan) December 23, 2017

The Argentine youth international has been given the No. 10 shirt.

There is joy in Harrison, N.J. today. Mighty Red Bulls completed the deal.