Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month

Andres Iniesta is at a crossroads.

Like Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano before him, the 33-year-old has a big decision to make. Take one last big contract, or stay at Barcelona (or in Europe) for less money?

According to Barcelona-based sports website Sport, Iniesta currently has an offer worth up to $43.5 million per season from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian. The report states representatives from Tianjin have visited Barcelona twice since December, with the latest visit putting an offer on the table.

Iniesta, who reportedly has received interest from the Middle East and Major League Soccer, is now just considering remaining with Barcelona or moving to China. But he won’t make up his mind until March. Even with Philippe Coutinho in the club, Iniesta is still considered first choice in midfield.

Iniesta is the only player to provide an assist in La Liga in each of the last 15 seasons (69 in total) #fcblive [opta] — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) January 28, 2018

The Spanish midfielder has been a Barcelona and Spain National Team sensation for more than a dozen years, with former manager Pep Guardiola once reportedly commenting to Xavi that Iniesta would outlast both at Barcelona (a claim which came true).

But while it seemed like Xavi, Guardiola and some others would never leave, perhaps Iniesta will follow Mascherano to China. The Argentine moved to Hebei China Fortune in January.

Individually and for his club and national team, Iniesta will go down as one of the top players in the world in his generation. He’s won La Liga eight times, the UEFA Champions League four times, the FIFA Club World Cup three times, as well as a World Cup title in 2010 sandwiched between two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.