LIVE, FA Cup: Chelsea, Leicester kick off Round 5

By Daniel KarellFeb 16, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
The final 16 of the FA Cup gets underway Friday afternoon, with Chelsea and Leicester City hosting Championship opposition.

New Chelsea signing Emerson makes his club debut as the Blues take on Hull City. According to the BBC, Chelsea has scored 2.9 goals per game in FA Cup matches at Stamford Bridge since 1999, meaning it should be an exciting game for fans. Olivier Giroud also gets the start for the Blues with Alvaro Morata on the bench.

Riyad Mahrez meanwhile makes his return to the Leicester City lineup against Sheffield United after trying to force his way out of the club before the end of the January transfer window.

Mahrez spent ten days away from the club after not being transferred away, but manager Claude Puel has made Mahrez a surprise starter.

Below are the starting lineups for the Premier League sides and be sure to follow along live at the link above. Stay tuned for more coverage after the full-time whistle.

Evans, Barry, 2 others release apology for incident in Spain

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
The quartet of West Brom players accused of stealing a taxi while breaking curfew in Spain has apologized to its team, fans, and bosses.

Club captain (!!) Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland, backup goalkeeper Boaz Myhill (Wales) and English midfielders Jake Livermore and Gareth Barry are the players in question, and they released a statement on West Brom’s web site.

Saying they needed to claim responsibility for the incident so speculation could stop over which four players were in trouble, the four said (from wba.co.uk):

We freely acknowledge and apologise for the break of curfew which we accept represented a breach of the standards of professionalism required of us as representatives of West Bromwich Albion FC.

The Club has informed us that it will now conduct its own inquiry into the incident and we will co-operate fully.

In the meantime, we would like to assure our supporters that this incident does not reflect the determination and resolve we possess to do all we can to recover a difficult season.

It’s an incredibly stupid standard, especially considering not one of the four is a young buck, but it’s also not an indictment on their focus in the relegation race. The Spanish camp is a break for the players to come together; These four just chose to do something illegal (allegedly).

Mourinho denies reports of Pogba exit from Man United

By Daniel KarellFeb 16, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
It’s no secret. Paul Pogba is not playing at his best level right now.

The Frenchman’s recent form for Manchester United has been below his early-season standard, as well as the expectations around Pogba, and he’s certainly struggled in defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle in the last few weeks.

But despite the dip in form, manager Jose Mourinho harshly ruled out reports on Friday that stated Pogba could leave Old Trafford this summer, calling them outright lies.

“I think you are nice with your words, because when you say ‘a lot of speculation’, you should say a lot of lies because I accept – and I can speak on Paul’s behalf without any problems – and Paul accepts that he’s not being playing well in the last few matches,” Mourinho said in a press conference. “But that’s all and if you want to speak about it, then that’s one thing and then your word ‘speculation’ makes a little bit of sense. But the majority of the things that you can read and you can listen – don’t be nice, be objective and say lies.”

Mourinho gave a little insight into Pogba’s struggles this season. The 24-year-old midfielder suffered a serious thigh injury in September that kept him out until November, forcing him to miss 12 Man United games. According to Mourinho, the injury was similar to Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who underwent surgery to fix the issue.

“Look – he had a big injury in the season,” Mourinho said. “A big injury. He had a big injury. He almost went to surgery like [Ousmane] Dembele at Barcelona had, with a very similar injury. The decision was not to do it [surgery] and to go with conservative treatment which went very, very well. Everybody was happy with the way things went.

“He was playing phenomenal before that, he played phenomenal after that. He had a red card against Arsenal, probably in his best match of the season and in his and the team’s best moment. He was out for a long, long time and, in this moment, he’s not playing well. Period.

“The team needs him at a good level and, when he’s not at a good level, the team is not as good as the team is when he plays phenomenal. I think it happens with every team when the best players, the most crucial players, for some reason are not performing. Period.”

There’s no doubt that Man United needs Pogba to be playing his best for the club to make it deep in the UEFA Champions League and to keep their place in the top two of the Premier League. Perhaps the week off from the Premier League can help get Pogba’s mind right for the backstretch of the season.

End of Watch: Red Bulls announce signing of Kaku

By Daniel KarellFeb 16, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
It’s finally over.

The long-awaited announcement of the signing of Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Romero Gamarra came on Friday as the New York Red Bulls made the transfer official. While the details of the transfer are undisclosed, Kaku has signed as the first Young Designated Player in club history.

Kaku joins from Argentine club Huracan, where he had been a member of the first team since 2013. He replaces fellow Argentine Designated Player Gonzalo Veron on the roster and will be expected to help replace the production of assist leader and playmaker Sacha Kljestan in midfield.

“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with all parties and complete this deal,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “When we identified Kaku, he quickly became our top off-season target. He fits the profile of the player we are looking for: highly skilled, creative, and hard-working. During our discussions, we realized that we are adding a good player and great young man to our team. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow as part of the New York Red Bulls.”

The signing ends a months-long saga in which there were reports of multiple agreements to bring Kaku to New York, only for it to fall through.

Last December, Huracan posted that the Red Bulls and it had agreed on a $6.25 million transfer fee for Kaku, but the deal was held up for various reasons until Friday.

The Argentine youth international has been given the No. 10 shirt.

There is joy in Harrison, N.J. today. Mighty Red Bulls completed the deal.

West Brom investigating 4 players after Spain incident

By Daniel KarellFeb 16, 2018, 11:58 AM EST
[UPDATE: The four players involved have been identified and released a statement on the West Bromwich website apolgizing for their actions. The players are Johnny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill.]

It’s gone from bad to ugly for West Bromwich Albion this season.

Sitting in dead last in the Premier League standings, the club announced it has launched an internal investigation to determine what happened on Thursday evening during the team’s winter training trip to Barcelona.

According to multiple reports, four undisclosed players – later identified as Johnny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill – allegedly stole a taxi cab to return to the hotel the club were staying at. Local police allegedly followed up last night and pulled the four out of their rooms to interview them about what reportedly happened.

West Bromwich stated the players “will be subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures.”

The club return home to the Hawthornes tomorrow to face Southampton in the FA Cup.