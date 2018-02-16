Mainz beats Hertha to boost chances of Bundesliga survival

BERLIN (AP) Swedish midfielder Robin Quaison scored twice as Mainz beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 for a boost in its fight against Bundesliga relegation on Friday.
Hertha had been hoping to close in on the qualification places for European football next season, but the side disappointed in front of its own fans as it slumped to its first loss in five games.
There was further bad news for Hertha with forward Vedad Ibisevic going off early with what assistant coach Rainer Widmayer said at halftime was a broken nose.
Mainz had several chances in the first half, and the visitors duly went ahead minutes before the break when Quaison eluded four Hertha defenders to score inside the left post. The ball went between two of the players’ legs.
Quaison grabbed his second midway through the second half after latching onto a simple ball over the top from Jean-Philippe Gbamin and firing through goalkeeper Rune Jarstein’s legs.
The home fans responded with whistles for their team’s lackluster performance.
Mainz remains in the relegation playoff spot ahead of the rest of the 23rd round, level on points with Werder Bremen and one behind Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.
Iraqi goalkeeper Alaa Ahmed brings a heartbreaking story to this site.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper from Naft Maysan in the Iraqi Premier League may’ve otherwise failed to reach out attention were it not for the awful death of his newborn baby.
Ahmed’s baby died Thursday, but he reportedly did not tell his coach nor teammates, instead sliding between the sticks for a draw with Al-Shorta.
According to the BBC, “At the final whistle, he could not control his emotions, bursting into tears and being consoled by his team-mates.”
The way we process grief is an amazing thing. On one hand, it’s difficult to imagine being able to think of anything else, but on the other is the only type of distraction that may keep your mind off such a tragedy.
Mix Diskerud’s last 11 months are something else when laid out, line-by-line.
March 2017: Leaves NYCFC, on loan to Goteborg
December 2017: “Back” to NYCFC from Goteborg
Jan. 2018: Transfered from NYCFC to Man City
Friday: Back to Goteborg, on loan from Man City
Diskerud, 27, seemed destined for a return to Goteborg after leaving Patrick Vieira’s NYCFC last season. He was a regular for the Swedish side at defensive mid and right mid, missing only one of 30 starts (yellow card accumulation).
But Manchester City bought his rights from NYCFC instead of Goteborg, and now Diskerud rejoins the club that very much appreciates him until… Man City says so?
It’s weird.
Diskerud had five goals and four assists for Goteborg, one of their more effective players according to advanced stats site WhoScored.com.
Antonio Conte has a selection headache after Willian scored twice and both Olivier Giroud and Pedro also found the back of the net in an FA Cup thrashing of Hull City on Friday.
Given the relative struggles of the rest of the team in recent weeks — aside from a 3-0 win against lowly West Brom — that has Conte assessing who’s best suited for a brutal 12-day stretch which sees Chelsea play Barcelona, Manchester United, and Manchester City.
Alvaro Morata is in a prolonged slump, and Giroud has put in a couple of fine performances. Willian has been one of Chelsea’s best players for some time, but with Pedro and Eden Hazard also on song, well, there are a lot of cooks for this particular stew.
From ChelseaFC.com:
‘I’m very happy because before the game against Barcelona I go to my house with many doubts in my mind about what is the best starting XI for the game. Now we must take the right time to make the best decision.
‘The last two wins were very important for our confidence and to prepare in the right way for Barcelona. It’s a massive game. We must be confident to prepare for it in the right way. The game starts at 0-0, and then we have to try to move it in the right direction.
The four-goal Friday first half allowed Conte to pull off Pedro at half and Cesc Fabregas after 62 minutes — handing a senior debut to U.S. prospect Kyle Scott — and that will allay plenty of exhaustion fears.
Willian and Hazard should be given against Barcelona, and Pedro also seems fit for the three men behind the big striker (especially considering his limited Friday duty). In terms of form, Giroud’s the guy. But Morata was brought here for nights like this.
By many accounts, Riyad Mahrez was not just back to his fine-playing ways in his King Power Stadium return on Friday but a veritable Man of the Match.
Leicester knocked Sheffield United out of the FA Cup and moved into the quarterfinals on a Jamie Vardy goal, but it was their Algerian wizard pulling the strings in his first home match since Deadline Day drama saw him leave the team.
Foxes boss Claude Puel has talked up Mahrez since early in his tenure at King Power, and hasn’t stopped just because the player is unsettled. From the BBC:
“The most important thing in the game was the fans supported Riyad and when I replaced him, it was a good feeling with the fans. It’s important to stay united about this, it’s a good thing and we can move on.
“The situation is behind us, it’s important to look forward. Now we have two home games in the Premier League and it’s important to get the support of the fans. We need to come back in the Premier League with conviction.”
Seventh place in the Premier League and a possible spot in the Europa League remain possible for the Foxes, who are just a point behind Burnley and reasonably sizing up Everton as a more legit combatant for the slot.
An FA Cup win would be another route to Europe, and many of the Foxes are still quite familiar with giant killing. Mahrez being committed and back in the picture could be huge.