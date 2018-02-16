Report: Iniesta considering offer from China

Andres Iniesta is at a crossroads.
Like Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano before him, the 33-year-old has a big decision to make. Take one last big contract, or stay at Barcelona (or in Europe) for less money?
According to Barcelona-based sports website Sport, Iniesta currently has an offer worth up to $43.5 million per season from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian. The report states representatives from Tianjin have visited Barcelona twice since December, with the latest visit putting an offer on the table.
Iniesta, who reportedly has received interest from the Middle East and Major League Soccer, is now just considering remaining with Barcelona or moving to China. But he won’t make up his mind until March. Even with Philippe Coutinho in the club, Iniesta is still considered first choice in midfield.
The Spanish midfielder has been a Barcelona and Spain National Team sensation for more than a dozen years, with former manager Pep Guardiola once reportedly commenting to Xavi that Iniesta would outlast both at Barcelona (a claim which came true).
But while it seemed like Xavi, Guardiola and some others would never leave, perhaps Iniesta will follow Mascherano to China. The Argentine moved to Hebei China Fortune in January.
Individually and for his club and national team, Iniesta will go down as one of the top players in the world in his generation. He’s won La Liga eight times, the UEFA Champions League four times, the FIFA Club World Cup three times, as well as a World Cup title in 2010 sandwiched between two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.
Pep Guardiola reported some good news on Friday as Gabriel Jesus is set to take part in first-team training as he makes his way back from injury.
Jesus picked up a knee ligament injury on New Year’s Eve against Crystal Palace and has missed Manchester City’s last 11 matches. But marksman Sergio Aguero has more than held down the fort, and now Guardiola has a selection headache as Jesus tries to get fit for the Carabao Cup final on February 25. Man City face Wigan in the FA Cup this Monday, though it’s not clear if Jesus will be fit in time for that.
Without Jesus in the lineup, Aguero has been in sparkling form, scoring 14 goals in 11 matches in all competitions, including a pair of hat-tricks, one ending with four goals scored. While Jesus had a good scoring record early in the season, it would be hard to see Guardiola replacing Aguero after his goal-scoring exploits the last two months, which is good for a team in the running for four titles this season.
Now Jesus will have more time to recover and find his form in moments off the bench, and he won’t have the pressure to score, with Aguero and co. shouldering the load.
AFC Bournemouth is picking up some accolades for its impressive run in January.
The club was unbeaten in Premier League action, with two wins and two draws, leading to manager Eddie Howe being named Premier League Manager of the Month. The last of the club’s wins in January was a night many in Bournemouth will never forget, as the Cherries slammed the door shut on the defending Premier League champions with a 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Bournemouth’s 4-1 clobbering at Huddersfield Town broke a streak of seven games unbeaten in the league, which has seen the Cherries rise to tenth in the table. Incredibly, because of the top-down nature in the Premier League this season, Bournemouth are only five points clear of the relegation zone.
Scotland’s new boss has had the job before, as former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish is set to hold the hopes of the Tartan Army.
[UPDATE]: The Scotland FA announced on Friday morning the appointment of McLeish. While contract numbers and length were not disclosed, both McLeish and the Scotland FA mentioned that Scotland would be hosting matches at Hampden Park during Euro 2020, making it an even bigger priority for the Tartan Army to qualify.
An announcement is expected Friday for the 59-year-old, who led Scotland during EURO qualifying in 2007. Scotland went 7W-3L in his time with the club, including a win away to France.
McLeish was also capped 77 times for Scotland as a player and is a member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.
Scotland hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and has missed every EURO since 1996.
CHICAGO (AP) The National Women’s Soccer League has designated 23 Americans and 11 Canadians as allocated players for the upcoming season.
The salaries of allocated players are paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. The league’s nine teams all have at least one allocated American player. Seven teams have an allocated Canadian player.
Among the newcomers on the U.S. allocated list were Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage) and Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit). New Canadians included Adriana Leon (Sky Blue FC) and Rebecca Quinn (Washington Spirit).
Those who are no longer allocated included Sydney Leroux (Orlando Pride), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride) and Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC). Morgan Brian, who is playing in France with Lyon, also wasn’t allocated. Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe was no longer on Canada’s list.