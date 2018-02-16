Official: Scotland national team brings back McLeish

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scotland’s new boss has had the job before, as former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish is set to hold the hopes of the Tartan Army.

[UPDATE]: The Scotland FA announced on Friday morning the appointment of McLeish. While contract numbers and length were not disclosed, both McLeish and the Scotland FA mentioned that Scotland would be hosting matches at Hampden Park during Euro 2020, making it an even bigger priority for the Tartan Army to qualify.

[ MORE: Batshuayi the talk of BVB ]

“It is a tremendous honour to be named Scotland National Team Head Coach. There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and talent breaking through." ➡️ Read more on Alex McLeish's appointment: https://t.co/msVuulWljI pic.twitter.com/wMpzIEUZ4Z — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) February 16, 2018

An announcement is expected Friday for the 59-year-old, who led Scotland during EURO qualifying in 2007. Scotland went 7W-3L in his time with the club, including a win away to France.

McLeish was also capped 77 times for Scotland as a player and is a member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and has missed every EURO since 1996.

Follow @NicholasMendola