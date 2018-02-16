More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Official: Scotland national team brings back McLeish

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 16, 2018, 7:32 AM EST
Scotland’s new boss has had the job before, as former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish is set to hold the hopes of the Tartan Army.

[UPDATE]: The Scotland FA announced on Friday morning the appointment of McLeish. While contract numbers and length were not disclosed, both McLeish and the Scotland FA mentioned that Scotland would be hosting matches at Hampden Park during Euro 2020, making it an even bigger priority for the Tartan Army to qualify.

An announcement is expected Friday for the 59-year-old, who led Scotland during EURO qualifying in 2007. Scotland went 7W-3L in his time with the club, including a win away to France.

McLeish was also capped 77 times for Scotland as a player and is a member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and has missed every EURO since 1996.

NWSL announces list of allocated players for this season

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 7:29 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) The National Women’s Soccer League has designated 23 Americans and 11 Canadians as allocated players for the upcoming season.

The salaries of allocated players are paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. The league’s nine teams all have at least one allocated American player. Seven teams have an allocated Canadian player.

Among the newcomers on the U.S. allocated list were Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage) and Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit). New Canadians included Adriana Leon (Sky Blue FC) and Rebecca Quinn (Washington Spirit).

Those who are no longer allocated included Sydney Leroux (Orlando Pride), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride) and Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC). Morgan Brian, who is playing in France with Lyon, also wasn’t allocated. Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe was no longer on Canada’s list.

Greece: Fans detained for violence ahead of Dynamo-AEK game

AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
ATHENS, Greece (AP) Police say 18 people believed to be supporters of Dynamo Kiev have been detained for questioning after a bar in central Athens was damaged ahead of a Europa League game between the Ukrainian team and local club AEK.

The incident occurred on Thursday, hours before the match at Athens’ Olympic Stadium.

Police are on alert after a Greek anarchist group urged Greek football fans to confront what it described as groups of neo-Nazis among the traveling fans.

Batshuayi, Ake join list of odd Chelsea decisions

John Walton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 8:10 PM EST
1 Comment

Antonio Conte and his new brood of Blues may yet finish in the Top Three of the Premier League, but Chelsea supporters can be forgiven for wondering what if when it comes to their on loan and sold talent.

Michy Batshuayi is the latest example, unfit to serve as Conte’s back-up striker but a part of Borussia Dortmund’s last eight goals (including the equalizer and stoppage time winner in a Europa League comeback on Thursday).

And while few should be blaming Conte for buying Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud, Batshuayi is just one example of a Chelsea player having an instant or prolonged affect on a new team.

Consider, with just a small mention to Charly Musonda assisting Celtic’s match-winner against Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Thursday:

Kenedy has been one of Newcastle’s best players since going on loan, a fire plug on the left side who was instrumental in the Magpies collecting four points including a win over Manchester United.

— When healthy, Kurt Zouma has literally been Stoke City’s most consistent player this side of Geoff Cameron.

— Like fellow CB Zouma, Bournemouth man Nathan Ake has been an electric part of their defense and transition.

— Now injured, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was a revelation for Crystal Palace’s midfield, earning England World Cup talk.

It got us to thinking, how would the loanees and recently-sold Blues fare as an XI in the Premier League (It’s a little shady counting Salah and Cuadrado, but they were just permanently sold within the last two seasons)?

Begovic (Bournemouth)

Ake (Bournemouth) — Zouma (Stoke City) — Rahman (Schalke)

Chalobah (Watford)–Matic (Man Utd)–Loftus-Cheek (Palace)–Atsu (Newcastle)

 Cuadrado (Juve) — Batshuayi (BVB) — Salah (Liverpool)

Methinks that side does pretty well

“Delighted” Batshuayi is the talk of Dortmund (and London)

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 15, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
Michy Batshuayi is the talk of Borussia Dortmund in a very good way, and the talk of many grumbling Chelsea supporters as well.

The striker the club needed may have it been right under its nose, as Batshuayi has five goals in three matches on loan from Chelsea.

That total includes a pair scored in BVB’s 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, and has his name on seemingly everyone’s lips.

Let’s hear from the man first, from bvb.de/eng:

“I’m absolutely delighted about the goals. But Mario also deserves a lot of credit because he did brilliantly to set me up for both goals.”

Batshuayi also told ESPN that he’s not letting his mind wander from the task at hand despite the new love affair with BVB and cold times at Chelsea:

“I’m not thinking about that at all. For me, it’s important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match anew. I’ll deal with the situation as it comes.”

Mario Gotze assisted Batshuayi’s equalizer and stoppage time match winner.

“Looking at the balance of play, we have to be satisfied. We’re obviously happy to take the win. In stoppage time I could see Michy Batshuayi unmarked in the penalty area and played it straight to him. And then he did brilliantly, turning like lightning and finishing.”

A few others are singing his praise, including the man himself: