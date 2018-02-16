Watch: Sporting Lisbon midfielder shows off nifty skills

Marcos Acuna has scored just five goals for Sporting Lisbon, but on Thursday he showed one of the reasons why he was a coveted transfer to the club this past summer.
Facing Astana in the UEFA Europa League, Acuna displayed some incredible footwork and control of the ball, looping the ball over the head of a defender not once but twice in the second half of Sporting’s 3-1 win. It was a bit of street soccer brought onto the field, and it is just beautiful.
Acuna went on to provide the pass that was turned in by Gelson Martins for the game winner.
Watch and behold.
It’s finally over.
The long-awaited announcement of the signing of Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Romero Gamarra came on Friday as the New York Red Bulls made the transfer official. While the details of the transfer are undisclosed, Kaku has signed as a Young Designated Player, the first in club history.
Kaku joins from Argentine club Huracan, where he had been a member of the first team since 2013. He replaces fellow Argentine Designated Player Gonzalo Veron on the roster and will be expected to help replace the production of assist leader and playmaker Sacha Kljestan in midfield.
“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with all parties and complete this deal,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “When we identified Kaku, he quickly became our top off-season target. He fits the profile of the player we are looking for: highly skilled, creative, and hard-working. During our discussions, we realized that we are adding a good player and great young man to our team. We look forward to seeing him continue to grow as part of the New York Red Bulls.”
The signing ends a months-long saga in which there were reports of multiple agreements to bring Kaku to New York, only for it to fall through.
Last December, Huracan posted that the Red Bulls and it had agreed on a $6.25 million transfer fee for Kaku, but the deal was held up for various reasons until Friday.
The Argentine youth international has been given the No. 10 shirt.
There is joy in Harrison, N.J. today. Mighty Red Bulls completed the deal.
It’s gone from bad to ugly for West Bromwich Albion this season.
Sitting in dead last in the Premier League standings, the club announced it has launched an internal investigation to determine what happened on Thursday evening during the team’s winter training trip to Barcelona.
According to multiple reports, four undisclosed players allegedly stole a taxi cab to return to the hotel the club were staying at. Local police allegedly followed up last night and pulled the four out of their rooms to interview them about what reportedly happened.
West Bromwich stated the players “will be subject to the full rigours of our internal disciplinary procedures.”
The club return home to the Hawthornes tomorrow to face Southampton in the FA Cup.
Andres Iniesta is at a crossroads.
Like Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano before him, the 33-year-old has a big decision to make. Take one last big contract, or stay at Barcelona (or in Europe) for less money?
According to Barcelona-based sports website Sport, Iniesta currently has an offer worth up to $43.5 million per season from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian. The report states representatives from Tianjin have visited Barcelona twice since December, with the latest visit putting an offer on the table.
Iniesta, who reportedly has received interest from the Middle East and Major League Soccer, is now just considering remaining with Barcelona or moving to China. But he won’t make up his mind until March. Even with Philippe Coutinho in the club, Iniesta is still considered first choice in midfield.
The Spanish midfielder has been a Barcelona and Spain National Team sensation for more than a dozen years, with former manager Pep Guardiola once reportedly commenting to Xavi that Iniesta would outlast both at Barcelona (a claim which came true).
But while it seemed like Xavi, Guardiola and some others would never leave, perhaps Iniesta will follow Mascherano to China. The Argentine moved to Hebei China Fortune in January.
Individually and for his club and national team, Iniesta will go down as one of the top players in the world in his generation. He’s won La Liga eight times, the UEFA Champions League four times, the FIFA Club World Cup three times, as well as a World Cup title in 2010 sandwiched between two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.
Pep Guardiola reported some good news on Friday as Gabriel Jesus is set to take part in first-team training as he makes his way back from injury.
Jesus picked up a knee ligament injury on New Year’s Eve against Crystal Palace and has missed Manchester City’s last 11 matches. But marksman Sergio Aguero has more than held down the fort, and now Guardiola has a selection headache as Jesus tries to get fit for the Carabao Cup final on February 25. Man City face Wigan in the FA Cup this Monday, though it’s not clear if Jesus will be fit in time for that.
Without Jesus in the lineup, Aguero has been in sparkling form, scoring 14 goals in 11 matches in all competitions, including a pair of hat-tricks, one ending with four goals scored. While Jesus had a good scoring record early in the season, it would be hard to see Guardiola replacing Aguero after his goal-scoring exploits the last two months, which is good for a team in the running for four titles this season.
Now Jesus will have more time to recover and find his form in moments off the bench, and he won’t have the pressure to score, with Aguero and co. shouldering the load.