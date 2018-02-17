Bundesliga wrap: Bayern wins it late, Leverkusen goes second

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It looked like Bayern Munich was on pace to drop points for just the fifth time this season, but then the club’s star striker stepped up in the biggest of moments.

[ MORE: TFC on the brink of adding Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ager Aketxe ]

The German leaders came back to pick up a 2-1 victory on the road at Wolfsburg after Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Sandro Wagner’s second-half header had pulled the match level off of an Arjen Robben cross in the 64th minute. Robben atoned for an earlier penalty-kick miss, which would have tied the match ten minutes prior.

Who else but Robert Lewandowski?! The striker scores a stoppage time penalty to surely win the match for Bayern Munich. #WOBFCB https://t.co/u9Roy8OOLv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 17, 2018

Sandro Wagner gets the equalizer for Bayern Munich! #WOBFCB https://t.co/sLvkM5wfBs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke were each big winners on the day, with the two clubs moving into the top four.

Leverkusen’s 2-1 win on the road against Hertha Berlin saw Heiko Herrlich and his side move up to second place in the Bundesliga, albeit a lengthy distance behind leaders Bayern.

Schalke took care of business at home against Hoffenheim, bringing the Miners one step closer to the top four. The side is now level on 37 points with Borussia Dortmund for fourth, but the Christian Pulisic and Co. currently boast a superior goal differential.

Below are all of Saturday’s scores from around Germany’s top flight.

Cologne 1-1 Hannover 96

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg 1-0 Werder Bremen

Wolfsburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

Schalke 2-1 Hoffenheim