FA Cup live: Six PL sides in action

Chelsea and Leicester City were the first clubs to progress into the FA Cup quarterfinals, so which sides will join them on Saturday?
Six Premier League clubs will be in action, including Manchester United, who takes on fellow top-flight cohorts Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City each aim to continue their impressive runs in this season’s competition, as they take on Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively.
Below is the full schedule for Saturday’s FA Cup matches.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City — 7:30 a.m. ET
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City — 10 a.m. ET
West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. ET
Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET
It’s not uncommon for managers to drop hints about their squads heading into a major competition, but Brazil’s boss did something a bit different during a recent interview.
Selecao manager Tite named 15 players that will be heading to this summer’s World Cup in Russia, despite a near four-month gap between now and the start of the world’s most prestigious tournament.
The team is headlined by Brazil regulars such as Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.
With a wide buffer to establish the rest of his squad, Tite leaves room for eight more selections before Brazil heads off to Europe in June.
Below is the full list of squad members included on Brazil’s initial roster.
Goalkeepers (1): Alisson (Roma)
Defenders (5): Dani Alves (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan)
Midfielders (4): Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)
Forwards (5): Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Willian (Chelsea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
PARIS (AP) The French football league has opened an investigation after Nice striker Mario Balotelli complained about racist abuse from fans.
According to a statement on the league’s website, the investigation’s conclusions will be delivered March 15.
Nice said that Balotelli was shown a yellow card for complaining about the racist abuse he received on Feb. 10 from Dijon supporters, but game referee Nicolas Rainville said he did not hear insults or shouts coming from the stand.
Nice said the Italian forward, who was booked in the 74th minute of a 3-2 away defeat, was cautioned after remonstrating with fans about the abuse.
In January 2017, Balotelli – the son of Ghanaian immigrants to Italy – spoke out against Bastia fans he said made monkey noises during a match. The French league subsequently opened an investigation and Bastia was given a suspended one-point deduction. The Corsican club was also forced to close part of its stadium for three games.
BERLIN (AP) Swedish midfielder Robin Quaison scored twice as Mainz beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 for a boost in its fight against Bundesliga relegation on Friday.
Hertha had been hoping to close in on the qualification places for European football next season, but the side disappointed in front of its own fans as it slumped to its first loss in five games.
There was further bad news for Hertha with forward Vedad Ibisevic going off early with what assistant coach Rainer Widmayer said at halftime was a broken nose.
Mainz had several chances in the first half, and the visitors duly went ahead minutes before the break when Quaison eluded four Hertha defenders to score inside the left post. The ball went between two of the players’ legs.
Quaison grabbed his second midway through the second half after latching onto a simple ball over the top from Jean-Philippe Gbamin and firing through goalkeeper Rune Jarstein’s legs.
The home fans responded with whistles for their team’s lackluster performance.
Mainz remains in the relegation playoff spot ahead of the rest of the 23rd round, level on points with Werder Bremen and one behind Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.
Iraqi goalkeeper Alaa Ahmed brings a heartbreaking story to this site.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper from Naft Maysan in the Iraqi Premier League may’ve otherwise failed to reach out attention were it not for the awful death of his newborn baby.
Ahmed’s baby died Thursday, but he reportedly did not tell his coach nor teammates, instead sliding between the sticks for a draw with Al-Shorta.
According to the BBC, “At the final whistle, he could not control his emotions, bursting into tears and being consoled by his team-mates.”
The way we process grief is an amazing thing. On one hand, it’s difficult to imagine being able to think of anything else, but on the other is the only type of distraction that may keep your mind off such a tragedy.