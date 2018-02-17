FA Cup live: Six PL sides in action

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Chelsea and Leicester City were the first clubs to progress into the FA Cup quarterfinals, so which sides will join them on Saturday?

Six Premier League clubs will be in action, including Manchester United, who takes on fellow top-flight cohorts Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City each aim to continue their impressive runs in this season’s competition, as they take on Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively.

Below is the full schedule for Saturday’s FA Cup matches.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City — 7:30 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City — 10 a.m. ET

West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton — 10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET