Rodchenkov to AP: Russian footballers immune from drug bans

Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov claims he helped soccer players in the country to avoid being caught doping after he followed government orders to ensure cheating was covered up.
The former Russian anti-doping laboratory director told The Associated Press in response to questions through his lawyer that an instruction to avoid scandal came from Vitaly Mutko. Mutko is the former Russian sports minister who serves as deputy prime minster despite being at the center of the doping deception controversy exposed by Rodchenkov.
The focus is sharpening on doping practices in Russian soccer with the World Cup kicking off in Moscow in four months.
Rodchenkov says “Russian footballers were immune from doping-control actions or sanctions.”
Rodchenkov claimed Mutko said “avoid any scandal by hiding positive results” and that “doping would be handled internally”.
Salomon Rondon’s second-half volley was not only a beauty, but one of tremendous difficulty.
Unfortunately for he and his West Bromwich Albion side, though, it wasn’t enough for the Baggies to survive in this season’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton.
The Saints progressed to the quarterfinals on Saturday behind goals from Wesley Hoedt and Dusan Tadic, and join fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Brighton & Hove and Leicester City in the final eight.
Tadic’s goal came in the 56th minute, doubling the Southampton lead, but Rondon’s quality volley two minutes later provided West Brom with a temporary moment of relief (below).
With a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea right around the corner for Barcelona, the Spanish league leaders look on pace to extend their perfect La Liga record.
Despite rumors that Lionel Messi and some of Barcelona’s biggest stars would be rested ahead of Tuesday’s match against the London side, the Argentine superstar not only started at Eibar on Saturday, but made a brilliant impact in the 17th minute.
Messi linked up with Luis Suarez after playing the Uruguayan through towards goal from a tremendous defense-splitting pass that sent the striker in for the 1-0 lead.
Barcelona has yet to lose in domestic competition this season, boasting an 18-5-0 record heading into Saturday’s meeting with Eibar. Additionally, Messi and Co. currently hold a plus-49 goal differential, which was lifted to plus-50 with Suarez’s finish.
The Blaugrana are the last team in Europe’s five major leagues to remain unbeaten in league play.
Toronto FC pulled off a historic Major League Soccer season in 2017, en route to the club’s first MLS Cup title in team history.
A year on, and Greg Vanney’s side is undoubtedly back for more, while appearing to get even stronger in the process.
TFC is on the brink of signing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ager Aketxe, who was released by the club on Friday in a first step towards completing his next move professionally.
Bilbao still holds the rights to Aketxe though, and would have an option to purchase the Spaniard again in the future.
Aketxe has made 12 appearances for the La Liga side in 2017/18, however, none of them have come since December.
It’s not uncommon for managers to drop hints about their squads heading into a major competition, but Brazil’s boss did something a bit different during a recent interview.
Selecao manager Tite named 15 players that will be heading to this summer’s World Cup in Russia, despite a near four-month gap between now and the start of the world’s most prestigious tournament.
The team is headlined by Brazil regulars such as Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.
With a wide buffer to establish the rest of his squad, Tite leaves room for eight more selections before Brazil heads off to Europe in June.
Below is the full list of squad members included on Brazil’s initial roster.
Goalkeepers (1): Alisson (Roma)
Defenders (5): Dani Alves (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan)
Midfielders (4): Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)
Forwards (5): Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Willian (Chelsea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)