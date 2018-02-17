Selecao in the making: Tite names 15 players for Brazil’s World Cup squad

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s not uncommon for managers to drop hints about their squads heading into a major competition, but Brazil’s boss did something a bit different during a recent interview.

Selecao manager Tite named 15 players that will be heading to this summer’s World Cup in Russia, despite a near four-month gap between now and the start of the world’s most prestigious tournament.

The team is headlined by Brazil regulars such as Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.

With a wide buffer to establish the rest of his squad, Tite leaves room for eight more selections before Brazil heads off to Europe in June.

Below is the full list of squad members included on Brazil’s initial roster.

Goalkeepers (1): Alisson (Roma)

Defenders (5): Dani Alves (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan)

Midfielders (4): Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)

Forwards (5): Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Willian (Chelsea), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)