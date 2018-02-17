TFC on the brink of adding Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ager Aketxe

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Toronto FC pulled off a historic Major League Soccer season in 2017, en route to the club’s first MLS Cup title in team history.

A year on, and Greg Vanney’s side is undoubtedly back for more, while appearing to get even stronger in the process.

[ MORE: Conte admits squad rotation headache ahead of massive 12-day run ]

TFC is on the brink of signing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ager Aketxe, who was released by the club on Friday in a first step towards completing his next move professionally.

Bilbao still holds the rights to Aketxe though, and would have an option to purchase the Spaniard again in the future.

Aketxe has made 12 appearances for the La Liga side in 2017/18, however, none of them have come since December.