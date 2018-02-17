Video: Brilliant Messi through ball sends Suarez in on goal

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash against Chelsea right around the corner for Barcelona, the Spanish league leaders look on pace to extend their perfect La Liga record.

Despite rumors that Lionel Messi and some of Barcelona’s biggest stars would be rested ahead of Tuesday’s match against the London side, the Argentine superstar not only started at Eibar on Saturday, but made a brilliant impact in the 17th minute.

Messi linked up with Luis Suarez after playing the Uruguayan through towards goal from a tremendous defense-splitting pass that sent the striker in for the 1-0 lead.

GOOOAAAL: A beautiful ball from Leo Messi finds @LuisSuarez9, and @FCBarcelona have claimed an early lead! #EibarBarca pic.twitter.com/gMPpp7jneO — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 17, 2018

Barcelona has yet to lose in domestic competition this season, boasting an 18-5-0 record heading into Saturday’s meeting with Eibar. Additionally, Messi and Co. currently hold a plus-49 goal differential, which was lifted to plus-50 with Suarez’s finish.

The Blaugrana are the last team in Europe’s five major leagues to remain unbeaten in league play.