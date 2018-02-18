Benfica routs Boavista 4-0 to take lead in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Benfica routed Boavista 4-0 to move ahead of FC Porto at the top of the Portuguese league on Saturday.
Benfica is one point in front of Porto, which has two games to play.
Ruben Dias opened the scoring for Benfica in the 18th minute when he headed in a pass from Jardel.
Jardel added a goal just before halftime. Boavista’s Nuno Henrique also scored an own goal before Raul Jimenez polished off the victory in the 90th.
Jonas had a penalty saved by Boavista goalkeeper Vagner with the score 0-0.
Porto hosts Rio Ave on Sunday. Sporting Lisbon is three points behind Benfica before visiting Tondela on Monday.
It’s been a tremendous season for Ian Henderson, particularly in the FA Cup, and now he and his side are one half away from upsetting one of the Premier League giants.
Henderson’s finish on the brink of halftime has put League One side Rochdale up 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur, as the minnows aim to become the first non-PL side to advance to the quarterfinals in this season’s tournament.
A sloppy giveaway from Spurs near midfield created the attack for the hosts, and allowed Rochdale to capitalize on one of its few attacks during the opening stanza.
Alphonso Davies has already established himself as one of the brightest young players in Major League Soccer, and goals like this prove exactly why.
The Vancouver Whitecaps attacker took it upon himself to dribble the ball from his own penalty area during Saturday night’s preseason friendly against Las Vegas Lights FC, before carrying it coast-to-coast for the game’s second goal.
There’s a reason the 17-year-old Canadian has some much hype around him (watch below).
A growing perception of life in Major League Soccer has helped the league secure some of the world’s biggest names, and a Bayern Munich star isn’t ruling out a move to the United States when his contract expires this summer.
Arjen Robben has enjoyed a tremendous career in Europe, particularly in his nine-year career with Bayern, but now his time with the German giants could be nearing an end.
In a recent interview with SportBuzzer, Robben stated that he has an idea of where he’ll end up, and hasn’t ruled out a move to MLS.
“That’s exactly the current topic of conversation at my kitchen table at the moment, when talking to friends and family,” Robben said when asked about the possibility of carrying out his career in MLS, China or Doha.
“Now is the time that I have to make a decision. A few years ago, it was usually relatively straightforward but I am approaching the end [of my career] now and I have a lot to think about. It’s not easy but it’s also exciting. A lot is still open but I have already ruled out certain things in my head — but they are staying private.”
The 34-year-old also suggested that he would be open to playing for a couple more seasons.
“At the moment I feel very fit, very good and believe that I can play at the highest level for another year or two – that’s my goal too,” Robben said.
Chelsea’s up-and-down 2017/18 season has proven to be significantly different from last year’s Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Blues are hopeful that they’ve found their form at the right time.
Manager Antonio Conte and his club currently sit fourth in England’s top flight, and with a 19-point gap separating the Blues from leaders Manchester City, the Italian boss can turn his attention to the UEFA Champions League — which the competition picks back up for the London side on Tuesday.
It won’t be an easy task though, with Spanish giants Barcelona eagerly waiting in the knockout phase.
With a dynamic attack, led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Conte believes that Chelsea must exploit Barca’s defensive “weakness” in order to have any shot at advancing to the quarterfinals.
“We have been analyzing this team for a long time; we started one month ago and analyzed this team,” Conte said. “We are speaking about one of the best teams in the world. We have to try to have the perfect game and to try to make the best decisions also for this type of team.
“This is a different opponent. They have a fantastic characteristic with the ball, but they can have a weakness without the ball and we must try to exploit this.”
While Conte’s belief in his attack, which boasts plenty of quality players in its own right, is admirable and likely the difference in the Round of 16 clash, Barcelona’s back line has been stellar for most of this season.
The Blaugrana have conceded just 11 times in La Liga play, second to only Atletico Madrid — who has allowed nine goals. Barca currently sits ahead of the pack in Spain’s first division, boasting a perfect record in domestic play.