Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP

Video: Alphonso Davies stuns Las Vegas with box-to-box run, finish

By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Alphonso Davies has already established himself as one of the brightest young players in Major League Soccer, and goals like this prove exactly why.

The Vancouver Whitecaps attacker took it upon himself to dribble the ball from his own penalty area during Saturday night’s preseason friendly against Las Vegas Lights FC, before carrying it coast-to-coast for the game’s second goal.

There’s a reason the 17-year-old Canadian has some much hype around him (watch below).

Benfica routs Boavista 4-0 to take lead in Portugal

@slbenfica_en
Associated PressFeb 18, 2018, 11:01 AM EST
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Benfica routed Boavista 4-0 to move ahead of FC Porto at the top of the Portuguese league on Saturday.

Benfica is one point in front of Porto, which has two games to play.

Ruben Dias opened the scoring for Benfica in the 18th minute when he headed in a pass from Jardel.

Jardel added a goal just before halftime. Boavista’s Nuno Henrique also scored an own goal before Raul Jimenez polished off the victory in the 90th.

Jonas had a penalty saved by Boavista goalkeeper Vagner with the score 0-0.

Porto hosts Rio Ave on Sunday. Sporting Lisbon is three points behind Benfica before visiting Tondela on Monday.

Bayern’s Arjen Robben won’t rule out future in MLS

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2018, 8:45 AM EST
A growing perception of life in Major League Soccer has helped the league secure some of the world’s biggest names, and a Bayern Munich star isn’t ruling out a move to the United States when his contract expires this summer.

Arjen Robben has enjoyed a tremendous career in Europe, particularly in his nine-year career with Bayern, but now his time with the German giants could be nearing an end.

In a recent interview with SportBuzzerRobben stated that he has an idea of where he’ll end up, and hasn’t ruled out a move to MLS.

“That’s exactly the current topic of conversation at my kitchen table at the moment, when talking to friends and family,” Robben said when asked about the possibility of carrying out his career in MLS, China or Doha.

“Now is the time that I have to make a decision. A few years ago, it was usually relatively straightforward but I am approaching the end [of my career] now and I have a lot to think about. It’s not easy but it’s also exciting. A lot is still open but I have already ruled out certain things in my head — but they are staying private.”

The 34-year-old also suggested that he would be open to playing for a couple more seasons.

“At the moment I feel very fit, very good and believe that I can play at the highest level for another year or two – that’s my goal too,” Robben said.

Conte hopeful Chelsea can expose Barcelona’s defensive “weakness”

VI Images via Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 18, 2018, 7:37 AM EST
Chelsea’s up-and-down 2017/18 season has proven to be significantly different from last year’s Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Blues are hopeful that they’ve found their form at the right time.

Manager Antonio Conte and his club currently sit fourth in England’s top flight, and with a 19-point gap separating the Blues from leaders Manchester City, the Italian boss can turn his attention to the UEFA Champions League — which the competition picks back up for the London side on Tuesday.

It won’t be an easy task though, with Spanish giants Barcelona eagerly waiting in the knockout phase.

With a dynamic attack, led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Conte believes that Chelsea must exploit Barca’s defensive “weakness” in order to have any shot at advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We have been analyzing this team for a long time; we started one month ago and analyzed this team,” Conte said. “We are speaking about one of the best teams in the world. We have to try to have the perfect game and to try to make the best decisions also for this type of team.

“This is a different opponent. They have a fantastic characteristic with the ball, but they can have a weakness without the ball and we must try to exploit this.”

While Conte’s belief in his attack, which boasts plenty of quality players in its own right, is admirable and likely the difference in the Round of 16 clash, Barcelona’s back line has been stellar for most of this season.

The Blaugrana have conceded just 11 times in La Liga play, second to only Atletico Madrid — who has allowed nine goals. Barca currently sits ahead of the pack in Spain’s first division, boasting a perfect record in domestic play.

Ligue 1: PSG return to comfort zone, thrash Strasbourg

AP Photo/Francois Mori
Associated PressFeb 17, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
PARIS (AP) After falling short in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain returned to its French league comfort zone and beat Strasbourg 5-2 on Saturday.

Edinson Cavani netted twice, and Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, and Neymar also scored to ensure PSG stayed 12 points clear of second-place Monaco at the top.

But not without a fright.

Strasbourg took the lead in the sixth minute and pulled back to 3-2 as PSG continued to show alarming signs of weakness at the back. Strasbourg had a late goal incorrectly ruled out for offside after PSG’s defense was again easily breached, although it was already 5-2 by then.

PSG lost at Real Madrid 3-1 on Wednesday in the first leg of the last 16. The way PSG capitulated by giving away two late goals heaped pressure on coach Unai Emery over his team selection.

“The atmosphere was a bit tense. That’s normal,” Cavani said. “We have to look forward now. We played well today, although at times we could have been better.”

Emery was booed by sections of the home crowd when his name was announced over the loudspeaker before the game. Later, Cavani stopped short of giving Emery his personal backing when asked if the under-fire coach has the full support of the players.

“We’re a team and big teams stick together in the important moments,” Cavani said. “That’s the only way you can win.”

Strasbourg beat PSG at home in December, and stunned the crowd at Parc des Princes by taking the lead when midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou was left completely unmarked near the penalty spot.

PSG hit back hard and was 3-1 up after 23 minutes thanks to Draxler, Di Maria and Neymar’s 19th in 19 league games.

Stephane Bahoken scored against PSG for the second time this season after a quick counterattack. Strasbourg poured forward but the hope didn’t last for long.

Cavani gave PSG some breathing space with an assured finish in the 72nd, clipping the ball over goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, then lobbed him for his league-leading 23rd goal.

“It was important to win after Wednesday’s match. We have to get our fans ready for the games to come against Marseille (next weekend) and Real Madrid,” Emery said. “We have to show we can maintain this level of play against better sides, with all due respect to Strasbourg.”

To celebrate Chinese New Year, PSG players’ names were written in Mandarin on the back of their shirts and a Chinese dragon paraded around the pitch. PSG says it has 1.3 million Chinese followers.

In order to better serve the soccer market in Asia, the league match between Nice and PSG on March 18 has been moved forward to 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT).

Marseille players will also have their names in Mandarin for Sunday’s home game against Bordeaux at Stade Velodrome. Marseille recently launched an account on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Striker Giovanni Sio’s second-half equalizer gave Montpellier the point it needed to take fifth place after drawing with Guingamp 1-1.

Two goals from newly signed striker Diafra Sakho gave Rennes a 2-2 draw at Caen, which missed two penalties.

Saint-Etienne won at Angers 1-0, Troyes beat last-place Metz 1-0, and Amiens drew with Toulouse 0-0 in another relegation scrap.

In Sunday’s other games, fourth-place Lyon goes to Lille, and Nice hosts Nantes.