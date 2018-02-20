Wigan, Manchester City cooperating with police after pitch invasion

Some Wigan Athletic fans got a little too excited following the club’s shock 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup, and the police are now investigating alleged crimes that happened on the field and outside of the stadium.

Police confirmed to the BBC that two supporters were arrested outside the stadium on suspicion of assault while the police are working with both Wigan and Man City to investigate what happened pitch side after the final whistle.

Man City striker Sergio Aguero was involved in an altercation with a fan on the field after the game, and it appeared that Man City supporters threw down advertising hoardings onto the field.

BREAKING: @ManCity now considering legal action after Sergio Aguero claims he was verbally abused and spat at by a Wigan fan, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/l7Ilbylt9q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 20, 2018

“Football is a family event and the disruption that players and fans alike faced will not be tolerated,” Greater Manchester police chief superintendent Stuart Ellison told the BBC. “As soon as people were on the pitch, we immediately deployed our resources to the front of the stands, where they were able to keep the two groups of supporters apart and prevent any further disruption.”