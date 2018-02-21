CCL wrap: FC Dallas disappoints; Club America struts (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The CONCACAF Champions League returned Tuesday with Toronto FC’s 2-0 quarterfinal first leg win in Colorado, and a trio of ties began Wednesday across Panama, Costa Rica, and Honduras.

[ WATCH: Fred’s vicious free kick ]

Tauro 1-0 FC Dallas

Veteran striker Edwin Aguilar scored a big goal, and goalkeeper Oscar McFarlane did plenty of good things as the Panamanian side struck a wild first blow against its MLS visitors.

Here’s a random fact underscoring how remarkable of a failure this would be for FC Dallas: Only six of Tauro’s roster members have their own Wikipedia page.

.@RocketLeague Moment: 44' @TauroFC's Oscar McFarlane keeps the visitors off the scoring sheet with two heroic saves! | #SCCL2018 pic.twitter.com/igT3bYL9pv — THE CHAMPIONS (@TheChampions) February 22, 2018

Deportivo Saprissa 1-5 Club America

Cecilio Dominguez and Mateus Uribe each bagged a brace, and Renato Ibarra also scored as the tournament’s top team sauntered into and out of Costa Rica on Wednesday. Club America has been to seven CCL finals, and one every single one.

Motagua vs. Club Tijuana — 10 a.m. ET

Honduran hosts hope to have a leg to stand on — pun intended — once the tie heads to Mexico.

Follow @NicholasMendola