Nil-nil in Seville as De Gea stars

- English sides unbeaten vs. La Liga in UCL season (2-6)
- Pogba subs into match for Herrera, 17′
- De Gea with seven saves for United
David De Gea was the star as Manchester United escaped Sevilla with a scoreless draw in the first leg of the two sides’ UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Sevilla won a corner kick within 90 seconds, but the ball made its way through the 18 without finding a receiver.
Ander Herrera sprung Alexis Sanchez down the middle, but Jesus Navas cut across to catch the Chilean and thwart the United chance.
Navas then dragged a shot across goal and past a diving David De Gea but inches wide of the far post.
A Herrera injury — yes, another injury United supporters — meant Paul Pogba would join the fray after just 17 minutes with the key position in the 4-3-3.
Lukaku botched a terrific diagonal cross from Sanchez with a blast over the goal in the 25th minute.
The 38th minute saw Scott McTominay pump a ball right at Sergio Rico for the Sevilla backstop’s first save, and Angl Correa’s low shot was collected by De Gea for a third Red Devils save.
De Gea then made a leaping save on Steven N’Zonzi’s redirection of a bicycle kick just before halftime, and then slapped Luis Muriel’s header over the bar before the whistle.
De Gea nabbed another save, his sixth in the contest, when Clement Lenglet got his head on an Ever Banega free kick in the 64th minute.
A Sanchez giveaway provided Sevilla the chance to counter, and Muriel couldn’t get the step back needed to power a header past De Gea.
United had a goal pulled back in the 83rd minute as the ball struck Lukaku’s arm in the build-up.