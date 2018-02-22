Europa League: Arsenal, Dortmund, Leipzig survive 2nd-leg charges

A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in the Europa League…

[ MORE: Premier League TV schedule | Man United vs. Chelsea ]

Arsenal 1-2 (4-2) Ostersunds FK

Ostersunds so nearly pulled off the most shocking upset of the 2017-18 season, as the Swedish side scored twice in 70 first-half seconds (WATCH HERE) to pull itself to within a goal of the Premier League giant.

Alas, the Gunners were awakened at halftime, and Sead Kolasinac restored a bit of order less than 90 seconds into the second half, putting Arsenal 4-2 ahead on aggregate and effectively ending the tie after one horrifically botched Ostersunds clearance.

Upset averted? Sead Kolasinac gives Arsenal a big insurance goal early in the 2nd half for a 4-2 aggregate lead.

https://t.co/UXm2G37W4L — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 22, 2018

The draw for the round of 16 will be held on Friday, at which point Arsenal and 15 other sides will learn their opponent for the next round.

RB Leipzig 0-2 (*3-3) Napoli

After a disastrous first leg at home, Napoli needed at least three goals to overcome the three away goals scored by RB Leipzig last week in Naples. The Serie A leaders controlled the game in every facet and created more than enough chances over the course of 90 minutes, but came up just short at the final whistle.

Piotr Zielinski bagged the opener after 32 minutes, but the following 50 would prove a frustrating exercise in futility for Napoli, as Lorenzo Insigne’s 86th-minute tally proved to be too little, too late. Now out of both domestic and European cup competitions, Maurizio Sarri’s side can turn its full focus to dethroning Juventus, the six-time defending Serie A champions.

Atalanta 1-1 (3-4) Borussia Dortmund

For the majority of Thursday’s second leg, Dortmund had one step out the door as they trailed Serie A side Atalanta 1-0 on the night, making the aggregate score 3-3 with no away goals of their own (two in the first leg for Atalanta).

What a start for Atalanta! The Serie A side take an early lead on the night and on aggregate (on away goals). https://t.co/aUFgUoZXyK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 22, 2018

Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha will have nightmares about his 83rd-minute howler, which turned a totally innocuous, speculative ball into a golden opportunity for Marcel Schmelzer to make it 4-3 on aggregate and bail Peter Stoger’s side out of embarrassment.

Dortmund are back on top! Schmelzer gives BVB a late 4-3 aggregate lead after a bad spill by Berisha. https://t.co/pu3yoqcUJF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 22, 2018

Atletico Madrid 1-0 (5-1) Copenhagen

Thanks to a 4-1 away victory in Copenhagen last week, Atletico Madrid had very little to play for on Thursday. That didn’t stop Diego Simeone from selecting a largely first-team lineup, a decision which was vindicated when Kevin Gameiro dashed any Danish dreams very early on, as the Frenchman bagged the game’s only goal after seven minutes.

Elsewhere in Europa League

Villarreal 0-1 (1-4) Lyon

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 (4-3) Spartak Moscow

Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 (4-3) Real Sociedad

AC Milan 1-0 (4-0) Ludogorets Razgrad

Lazio 5-1 (5-2) Steaua Bucharest

Zenit St. Petersburg 3-0 (3-1) Celtic

Braga 1-0 (1-3) Marseille

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 (4-2) Nice

Sporting CP 3-3 (6-4) FC Astana

Viktoria Plzen 2-0 (3-1) Partizan Belgrade

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 (*1-1) AEK Athens

CSKA Moscow 1-0 (1-0) Red Star Belgrade

Follow @AndyEdMLS