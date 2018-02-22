LIVE, Europa League: Arsenal v Ostersunds; huge last 32 clashes

The UEFA Europa League takes center stage on Thursday as the second legs of the Round of 32 take place.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille, AC Milan, Athletic Bilbao and RB Leipzig are a few of the clubs who can breath relatively easily after big first leg wins, but with nothing to lose we could well see plenty of stunning comebacks as we’ve seen many times in this tournament over the past few years.

The long Premier League representatives left in the competition, Arsenal, have a 3-0 advantage over Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the second leg at the Emirates and although Arsene Wenegr is set to give plenty of youngsters a chance to play, he remains wary of a comeback as he prioritizes ahead of the League Cup final on Sunday against Manchester City.

In USMNT watch, Borussia Dortmund and Christian Pulisic head to Italy to play Atalanta in the second leg taking a slender 3-2 advantage with them after an incredible first leg which saw Michy Batshuayi grab another two goals to continue his heroic start to his loan spell from Chelsea.

Celtic head to Zenit with a one-goal advantage, while Lazio must overturn a first leg deficit and Napoli have plenty of work to do at Leipzig if they’re to make it through to the last 16.

One team has already made it through to the Round of 16 with CSKA Moscow edging by Red Star Belgrade 1-0 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Below is the full schedule for Thursday’s games (the first leg scores are listed after the kick off time), while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and we will have reaction and analysis from all the Europa League right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32, second legs

Lokomotiv Moscow v. Nice — 11 a.m. ET (3-2)

Atletico Madrid v. Copenhagen — 1 p.m. ET (4-1)

Sporting Lisbon v. Astana — 1 p.m. ET (3-1)

RB Leipzig v. Napoli — 1 p.m. ET (3-1)

Villarreal v. Lyon — 1 p.m. ET (1-3)

Lazio v. FCSB — 1 p.m. ET (0-1)

Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Celtic — 1 p.m. ET (0-1)

Plzen v. Partizan Belgrade — 1 p.m. ET (1-1)

Dynamo Kyiv v. AEK Athens — 1 p.m. ET (1-1)

Red Bull Salzburg v. Real Sociedad — 3:05 p.m. ET (2-2)

Atalanta v. Borussia Dortmund — 3:05 p.m. ET (2-3)

Arsenal v. Ostersund — 3:05 p.m. ET (3-0)

Milan v. Ludogorets Razgrad — 3:05 p.m. ET (3-0)

Athletic Bilbao v. Spartak Moscow — 3:05 p.m. ET (3-1)

Braga v. Marseille — 3:05 p.m. ET (0-3)

