Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle United: Cherries fight back

Gayle scores twice

Smith with wondergoal for AFCB

Magpies unbeaten in four

Adam Smith and Dan Gosling scored second half goals to lead Bournemouth to a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Dwight Gayle scored twice to put Newcastle United ahead, but the Magpies threw away a chance to go 10th. Newcastle instead sits 15th, three points above the drop zone.

The equalizer keeps Bournemouth 10th, with 32 points.

The hosts started well in possession, and ex-Newcastle man Dan Gosling headed a deflected cross over the cross bar. And last match day’s Magpies hero, Martin Dubravka, stopped Callum Wilson in the first stanza of play.

Newcastle barely had the ball until the 10th minute, and Kenedy missed a volley with his weaker foot within 60 seconds of said possession.

Former Cherries midfielder Matt Ritchie earned a free kick with a mazy dribble in the 13th minute. Kenedy swooped his effort over the wall and bar.

Jonjo Shelvey directed the opener, as he swept a cross over Charlie Daniels onto the path or Ritchie, whose pass was pushed through a diving Asmir Begovic and backheeled into the goal.

And Ritchie curled a left-footed shot just wide of the far post in the 21st.

A Bournemouth corner threatened to let the club back in the door, but Junior Stanislas‘ volley knuckled away from the frame.

Gayle doubled the advantage at the break when he tapped Ayoze Perez’s pass home after the Spaniard passed under Begovic from a Paul Dummett cross.

28 – Dwight Gayle has now netted 28 league goals since the start of last season, more than twice as many as any other player for Newcastle (Matt Ritchie next on 13). Sharp. pic.twitter.com/BVQ59TxqwN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2018

Ryan Fraser thought he won a penalty off Jamaal Lascelles, but referee Roger East was unmoved by what easily could’ve been a spot kick and yellow card.

Steve Cook blocked a Christian Atsu bid for 3-0, and Atsu won a free kick from 23 yards (or so) within a minute. Gayle’s free kick bounced through the wall, but Perez popped his in-tight shot over the goal.

Cook had a prime chance to pull Bournemouth back into the game, but Martin Dubravka made an outstanding flying save. Dubravka hit his head on a desperately diving Shelvey and required attention.

An Atsu break off a counterattack should’ve led to 3-0, but Shelvey missed a prime chance with a charging Nathan Ake at his heels.

That’s when Smith smashed his amazing goal past Dubravka, from deep on the left wing off the woodwork at the far post and into the goal.

Mo Diame gave away a very scary free kick to Junior Stanislas in the 86th minute, and the Englishman saw his kick collected by Dubravka.

