Bundesliga wrap: USMNTs Johannsson the hero for Bremen, Bayern draws

Goals were not abundant as the Bundesliga staged five Saturday matches without a single squad finding the back of the net on multiple occasions.

And there’s a shake-up at the bottom of the table after American striker Aron Johannsson’s substitute heroics moved Werder Bremen 14th.

Werder Bremen 1-0 Hamburg

USMNT strikers Johansson and Bobby Wood started on the bench for the hosts and visitors, respectively, as Werder Bremen and Hamburg dueled for critical points in the race to avoid relegation to 2.Bundesliga.

Wood entered the game in the 77th minute, but was upstaged when Johannsson again played super sub for Werder Bremen. The Icelandic-Alabamian’s shot pushed through the keeper and onto the doorstep for Johannes Eggestein to slide over the line.

It looked offside, but withstood all protests and reviews. Werder is now 3-1 in its last four matches, all featuring significant contributions from the previously rarely used Johannsson.

Aron Jóhannsson played a big part in the game-winning goal for Werder Bremen! But should it have counted? 🤔 https://t.co/zDGScqmZki — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 24, 2018

Hoffenheim 1-1 Freiburg

Andrej Kramaric scored for the fifth time in four matches to give the hosts a lead just after halftime, but Freiburg star Nils Petersen scored in the 66th minute to give the visitors a point and him 12 league goals on the season.

Hannover 96 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Defensive midfielder Christoph Kramer scored his second goal of the season to give the visitors a 72nd minute lead, a 90-minute win, and positioning to potentially negotiate European qualification with a strong finish to the season.

Elsewhere

Mainz 1-1 Wolfsburg — Friday

Bayern Munich 0-0 Hertha Berlin

Stuttgart 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Schalke — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

RB Leipzig vs. Koln — Noon ET Sunday

Borussia Dortmund vs. Augsburg — 2:30 p.m. ET Monday

STANDINGS

