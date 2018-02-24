Premier League AT HALF: Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton lead

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Relegation scraps are on the menu this Saturday as a trio of bonafide six-pointers dot the docket

The lone top-end contender in action, Liverpool, has already opened up a lead at Anfield.

Bournemouth 0-2 Newcastle United

Ex-Cherries man Matt Ritchie has been lively for his new club, and assisted Dwight Gayle‘s effort to put Newcastle up, and Gayle doubled the advantage at the break when he tapped Ayoze Perez’s pass home.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United

The Irons have offered little in the final third aside from a Marko Arnautovic miss, and Emre Can nodded a back post corner kick besides Adrian to open the scoring at Anfield.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Swansea City

Glenn Murray‘s penalty kick went right down Main Street to boost the Gulls hopes of a home win.

West Brom 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Not much going in this relegation scrap.

Burnley 0-0 Southampton

Cagey as expected, with the Clarets aiming to control dangerous but finish-challenged Saints.

