VIDEO, PHOTOS: LAFC unveil inaugural jerseys

Los Angeles Football Club have released images of their first-ever team jerseys.
Simple and slick would sum them up nicely.
The home kit is a simple all black design with gold trimmings, while the away jersey is white with black and gold features.
Both jerseys have YouTube TV as the main sponsors, as they will air local broadcasts of LAFC’s games.
Take a look at the video and photos below.
West Bromwich Albion missed a massive opportunity to help save their Premier League lives, and manager Alan Pardew knows it.
“We have two or three flair players missing but we should have had enough to beat Huddersfield really,” he said after the Baggies lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
“It was a messy game, which they are good at. They get into your face and with the confidence we have maybe it affected us a bit.”
The Hawthorns crowd booed West Brom off the pitch following a loss that keeps them seven points shy of safety with 10 matches to play.
A forgiving fixture list is West Brom’s only hope for a great escape, though performances like Saturday against a fellow struggler is not going to encourage anyone.
West Brom remaining fixtures
3/3 at Watford
3/10 vs. Leicester City
3/17 at Bournemouth
3/31 vs. Burnley
4/7 vs. Swansea City
4/14 at Manchester United
4/21 vs. Liverpool
4/28 at Newcastle United
5/5 vs. Spurs
5/13 at Crystal Palac
West Brom played very poorly for manager Tony Pulis, and hasn’t looked much better with Pardew in charge. The Baggies are looking more and more like a club destined for the Championship.
“I think it is three wins in 37 games. It is a problem, we just have to find a way to win a game, however it and however ugly it is. It was certainly ugly today.”
Liverpool played a near-perfect contest in posting a stylish 4-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday at Anfield.
“It was intense, it was aggressive, it was angry, it was full of desire,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. “I saw everything I wish to see in a game of football and it’s not often you see that.”
The Reds went second thanks to goals from Emre Can, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane, conceding a lone goal courtesy of a Cheikhou Kouyate turnover of Can.
The result made Liverpool’s Spanish training camp look like genius, and put to bed fears that the Reds would not build off a 5-0 dismantling of Porto in the UEFA Champions League.
The win moves Liverpool into second place before Manchester United’s Sunday tilt with Chelsea. If the Red Devils fail to beat the Blues, Liverpool will finish the match week in second.
Here’s more from Klopp, from the BBC:
“I don’t think as a manager you can expect a game like this, you can hope for it but it’s very rare you get it. We got it. It was a joy to watch.
“The boys delivered, it makes me really happy. It helps us when we have time to train and prepare but we don’t often have the time. I saw a lot of things today we did in training which makes me happy.”
Klopp’s reference of preparation time is another sign that schedule congestion has not escaped the minds of the managers, and the Reds would not have had as much time off had they not been upset by West Brom in the FA Cup.
A visit from Newcastle is next, and the Reds can focus on the league because the following visit from Porto carries such a lopsided first leg score line.
- Van la Parra gives Terriers lead
- Mounie makes it 2-0
- Dawson pullback not enough
Rajiv Van la Parra and Steve Mounie scored second half goals to boost Huddersfield Town four points clear of the drop zone with a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
Craig Dawson scored to give the Baggies hope of a comeback, but it was deflated and West Brom is now seven points back of safety with 10 matches to play.
West Brom saw an early chance fall to Salomon Rondon, but the Venezuelan blazed over the bar.
Huddersfield were unlucky with a chance produced by Florent Hadergjonaj, as an Alex Pritchard shot caught a teammate in the face and the Terriers couldn’t clean up the loose ball.
Matt Phillips provided a typical fine cross to James McClean near the halftime whistle, but the Irish attacker belted it high.
Town took the lead after halftime, as Van la Parra’s mishit cross was rescued by Collin Quaner and sent into the goal by the same man who bungled the cross.
And Mounie made West Brom’s short-term and long-term fate look dim by putting down a second Town marker off an assist from club record signing Pritchard.
Hold on, though.
Dawson had an answer for the hosts off a Chris Brunt cross, and it was nearly level when Jonas Lossl denied Brunt late on.
- Burnley without a PL win in 11
- Saints with just one win in their last 15 games
- Gabbiadini’s first goal in 17 games
Southampton struck late to grab a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Ashley Barnes bundled home in the second half to give Burnley the lead but Sean Dyche‘s side succumbed to a predatory finish from Manolo Gabbiadini who jumped off the bench to grab a valuable point for Saints.
With the draw Burnley move on to 37 points and back up to seventh, while Southampton move out of the bottom three and have 27 points.
Saints had a decent chance on the break early on as Dusan Tadic, making his 150th appearance for the club, drilled a low effort towards the far corner which Nick Pope saved superbly.
Burnley were dangerous when crosses flew into the box but Saints had another chance to go ahead but Nathan Redmond‘s shot from outside the box was saved by Pope.
The home side improved drastically before half time as they pinned Southampton back but failed to really generate any clear-cut chances.
In the second half the encounter continued to be a tight, tense affair as Ashley Barnes nodded wide and Southampton struggled to get going in attack.
Burnley took the lead as Barnes bundled home from close range following a cross from Aaron Lennon on the left which initially saw Alex McCarthy save well form Gudmundsson but then Southampton’s defense stood still and allowed Barnes to score.
Substitute Josh Sims then thought he had equalized as the youngster cut in, smashed on goal but Pope tipped the ball onto the post with a magnificent save.
In the 90th minute Saints did equalize as Burnley felt that referee Bobby Madley got in their way in the middle of the pitch, but Redmond found Sims who crossed from the right and Guido Carrillo nodded the ball down to Gabbiadini to swivel and smash home. 1-1.