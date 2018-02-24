VIDEO, PHOTOS: LAFC unveil inaugural jerseys

West Bromwich Albion missed a massive opportunity to help save their Premier League lives, and manager Alan Pardew knows it.

[ RECAP: WBA 1-2 Huddersfield ]

“We have two or three flair players missing but we should have had enough to beat Huddersfield really,” he said after the Baggies lost 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

“It was a messy game, which they are good at. They get into your face and with the confidence we have maybe it affected us a bit.”

The Hawthorns crowd booed West Brom off the pitch following a loss that keeps them seven points shy of safety with 10 matches to play.

A forgiving fixture list is West Brom’s only hope for a great escape, though performances like Saturday against a fellow struggler is not going to encourage anyone.

West Brom remaining fixtures

3/3 at Watford

3/10 vs. Leicester City

3/17 at Bournemouth

3/31 vs. Burnley

4/7 vs. Swansea City

4/14 at Manchester United

4/21 vs. Liverpool

4/28 at Newcastle United

5/5 vs. Spurs

5/13 at Crystal Palac

West Brom played very poorly for manager Tony Pulis, and hasn’t looked much better with Pardew in charge. The Baggies are looking more and more like a club destined for the Championship.

“I think it is three wins in 37 games. It is a problem, we just have to find a way to win a game, however it and however ugly it is. It was certainly ugly today.”

Follow @NicholasMendola