Who will be relegated? Projecting the crazy situation

With 10 games of the 2017-18 season to go, 11 of the Premier League’s 20 teams are in real danger of being relegated.

Eleven.

A busy Saturday saw three “relegation six pointers” take place and we expected the relegation situation to become a little clear. Wrong. So, so wrong.

The only team who legitmately look dead and buried is West Brom, who sit bottom of the table and seven points from safety. Bye, bye, Baggies.

But if you look at the table below, just five points separates Brighton in 11th place and Stoke City in 19th place. Bournemouth sit in 10th in the table and they have 32 points to their name.

Unbelievably tight in the Premier League 😱 6⃣ points between 10th place & 19th place in the table pic.twitter.com/kjaS1fORiY — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 24, 2018

The all important thing at this time of the season is momentum and teams like Huddersfield Town and Brighton have it with back-to-back wins in the PL, plus all of a sudden Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are sweating.

Another important factor for the final months of the season is the schedule.

With that in mind, below is a look at the schedule for the 11 teams in the mire and a projected points tally for each.

Wow. This is going to be incredibly tight…

Bournemouth

Remaining games: Leicester (A), Tottenham (H), West Brom (H), Watford (A), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (A), Man United (H), Southampton (A), Swansea (H), Burnley (A)

Projected final points tally: 41 points

Watford

Remaining games: West Brom (H), Arsenal (A), Liverpool (A), Bournemouth (H), Burnley (H), Huddersfield (A), Crystal Palace (H), Tottenham (A), Newcastle (H), Man United (A)

Projected final points tally: 40 points

Brighton

Remaining games: Arsenal (H), Everton (A), Man City (A), Leicester (H), Huddersfield (H), Crystal Palace (A), Tottenham (H), Burnley (A), Man United (H), Liverpool (A)

Projected final points tally: 38 points

Swansea City

Remaining games: West Ham (H), Huddersfield (A), Southampton (H), Man United (A), West Brom (A), Everton (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H), Bournemouth (A), Stoke (H)

Projected final points tally: 38 points

Southampton

Remaining games: Stoke (H), Newcastle (A), Swansea (A), West Ham (A), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester (A), Bournemouth (H), Everton (A), Man City (H)

Projected final points tally: 38 points

Crystal Palace (11 games left)

Remaining games: Tottenham (H), Man United (H), Chelsea (A), Huddersfield (A), Liverpool (H), Bournemouth (A), Brighton (H), Watford (A), Leicester (H), Stoke (A), West Brom (H)

Projected final points tally: 37 points

Huddersfield

Remaining games: Tottenham (A), Swansea (H), Crystal Palace (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (A), Watford (H), Chelsea (A), Everton (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H)

Projected final points tally: 36 points

West Ham

Remaining games: Swansea (A), Burnley (H), Man United (H), Southampton (H), Chelsea (A), Stoke (H), Arsenal (A), Man City (H), Leicester (A), Everton (H)

Projected final points tally: 36 points

Newcastle

Remaining games: Liverpool (A), Southampton (H), Tottenham (A), Huddersfield (H), Leicester (A), Arsenal (H), Everton (A), West Brom (H), Watford (A), Chelsea (H)

Projected final points tally: 35 points

Stoke City

Remaining games: Southampton (A), Manchester City (H), Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Tottenham (H), West Ham (A), Burnley (H), Liverpool (A), Crystal Palace (H), Swansea (A)

Projected final points tally: 33 points

West Brom

Remaining games: Watford (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Burnley (H), Swansea (H), Man United (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Tottenham (H), Crystal Palace (A)

Projected final points tally: 27 points

