First pick Joao Moutinho scores first LAFC goal in preseason

Los Angeles FC will need all of its new assets to contribute as the club looks to find its footing in MLS during its inaugural season.

That includes the team’s first-ever MLS SuperDraft selection, who is already paying big dividends for the expansion team.

Former University of Akron defender Joao Moutinho scored the lone goal for LAFC during Sunday’s 1-0 preseason friendly win over USL side Sacramento Republic FC.

⚽️📹 First pick in the SuperDraft. First goal for #LAFC Joao Moutinho opens the scoring in Sacramento. 0-1 #SACvLAFC pic.twitter.com/7sKK9VNy2l — LAFC (@LAFC) February 25, 2018

Moutinho, who has primarily played left back for LAFC during preseason, shot down the left side of the pitch in the 60th minute before blasting a low shot into the far corner.

The defender is no stranger to finding the back of the net though, after scoring three goals and adding five assists last year in his lone campaign at the University of Akron.