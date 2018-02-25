First pick Joao Moutinho scores first LAFC goal in preseason

Los Angeles FC will need all of its new assets to contribute as the club looks to find its footing in MLS during its inaugural season.
That includes the team’s first-ever MLS SuperDraft selection, who is already paying big dividends for the expansion team.
Former University of Akron defender Joao Moutinho scored the lone goal for LAFC during Sunday’s 1-0 preseason friendly win over USL side Sacramento Republic FC.
Moutinho, who has primarily played left back for LAFC during preseason, shot down the left side of the pitch in the 60th minute before blasting a low shot into the far corner.
The defender is no stranger to finding the back of the net though, after scoring three goals and adding five assists last year in his lone campaign at the University of Akron.
Thierry Henry remains a legend within the ranks of Arsenal, and the former striker says it would “be a dream” if he were to grab hold of the reigns at the London club.
[ MORE: Guardiola hails Man City as trophy haul begins ]
The Frenchman is currently a commentator in England and an assistant manager for the Belgium national team, however, the ex-Gunner clearly has his sights set on becoming the lead man at Arsenal one day.
“It would be a dream for me,” Henry told Sky Sports. “Interested [in the job]? Yes. Who wouldn’t be?
“But I can’t talk about it because of the respect that I have for the man in charge still, and my job that I’m doing with Belgium right now.”
Long-time manager Arsene Wenger and Henry have remained close for many years, even after Henry exited the Premier League giants, and it would likely take the former to step down from his position for Henry to have a shot at nabbing the job.
Wenger has been in charge at the Emirates Stadium since 1996, and has won three Premier League titles in that span, to go along with the rest of his club’s silverware.
Former Premier League midfielder Samir Nasri has been banned for six months by European governing body UEFA for receiving an intravenous drip treatment in Los Angeles, California in December 2016.
[ MORE: Guardiola hails Man City as trophy haul begins ]
During the time in question, Nasri was on loan from Manchester City with Spanish side Sevilla.
Nasri reportedly received the treatment upon an initial diagnosis from his ex-girlfriend Dr. Sarabjit Anand. He later traveled to LA for the treatment, where a private medical company known as the Drip Doctors, set up the IV drip for Nasri.
The IV was said to have contained sterile water containing 50 milliliters of micronutrient components, which given in an infusion over the span of six hours is considered illegal by the World Anti-doping Agency.
Nasri is without a club at this time, after last appearing for Turkish club Antalyaspor in January. The 30-year-old left the side this winter after making just eight appearances in all competitions.
With an important run of fixtures upcoming, including a UEFA Champions League date with Real Madrid, the Parisians received disappointing news on Sunday.
[ MORE: Guardiola hails Man City as trophy haul begins ]
Despite picking up a 3-0 victory against Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain suffered a massive blow in the second stanza after Neymar was stretchered off the pitch with a right leg injury in the 81st minute.
The Brazilian international appeared to twist his ankle upon landing on the ground after going in for a challenge, although there was no contact when the attacker went down in agony.
Minutes after suffering the apparent ankle injury, Neymar was carried off the field on a stretcher by medical staff, raising questions about his availability in the coming weeks.
PSG faces a crucial run of matches, including Wednesday’s French Cup match against Marseille and their second leg UCL fixture against Real Madrid.
Unai Emery and his side currently trail 3-1 against Los Blancos, as the tie heads back to Paris for the second meeting.
This season, Neymar has tallied 28 goals in all competitions for the Parisians, including six finishes in the UCL, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to PSG’s hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.
A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s La Liga coverage ]
Sevilla 2-5 Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann’s hat-trick helped pace Atletico on Sunday as Diego Simeone and Co. continue to apply pressure to Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Atleti remains seven points behind the Blaugrana in Spain’s top flight, after picking up its 17th victory of the season. The visitors scored twice in the first half with finishes from Diego Costa and Griezmann, before Koke and two more goals from the Frenchman extended the lead to 5-0.
Meanwhile, Sevilla did manage to pull back two late goals through Pablo Sarabia and Nolito, however, it was too late to complete a comeback.
Valencia 2-1 Real Sociedad
A brace from Santi Mina pulled Valencia to within two points of Real Madrid for third place in La Liga. The defeat for Sociedad keeps the bottom half side in 14th place, however, the side has a 10-point cushion above the relegation zone.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Malaga
Villareal 1-0 Getafe
Roma 0-2 AC Milan
A big victory for the Milan side has Gennaro Gatusso’s men back in contention for a top five place in Italy. Second-half strikes from Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria helped pace the visitors, as Roma suffered a big blow in the title race. Roma now sits 16 points behind league leaders Napoli, while already having lost earlier in the week to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Crotone 2-3 SPAL
Fiorentina 1-0 Chievo
Hellas 2-1 Torino
Sampdoria 2-1 Udinese
Sassuolo 0-3 Lazio
Juventus vs. Atalanta (POSTPONED)