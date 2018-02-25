Man City cruises to League Cup title

- City wins fifth League Cup
Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, and David Silva scored as Manchester City made itself a Wembley home with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the League Cup Final on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola has his first major trophy as Manchester City boss, and Man City has now won the last three even-year League Cups (2014, 2016, 2018), while Arsene Wenger has yet to win a League Cup.
The two sides meet in the Premier League on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.
Man City had a lot of the ball, but it was Arsenal who first properly challenged a keeper. Mesut Ozil’s cross was met before it got to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a sliding Kyle Walker, and Bravo had to act quickly to stop an own goal.
The Sky Blue side went direct to go ahead with Aguero’s 30th goal of the campaign. Aguero was behind his mark Shkrodan Mustafi but just onside by Nacho Monreal on the left as he ran onto Claudio Bravo‘s long kick and chipped David Ospina before the match was 19 minutes old.
Sead Kolasinac entered the match for injured Monreal in the 26th minute.
Aaron Ramsey was fortunate not to be sent off after catching David Silva with a high boot, and was only shown a yellow card.
Man City made a terrific physical tackle on Aubameyang in the 36th minute to win back a ball in the 18.
Fernandinho was given a yellow moments later, and Jack Wilshere nearly drew a second off Brazilian before halftime.
Magic-healing Leroy Sane curled a ball into Ospina’s hands before half, and Kevin De Bruyne won a free kick with plenty of potential in the 45th.
Kompany got a cutback from Sane and saw his shot deflected out for a corner as Man City started the second half well.
Bravo came out to meet a long ball before Aubameyang and mishit it, but the Arsenal striker couldn’t capitalize on the error and fouled the Man City goalkeeper.
Kompany continued his fine match with a redirection of Aguero’s shot off a training ground corner kick started by De Bruyne.
Silva then bodied off Calum Chambers to meet a Danilo through ball and make it 3-0.