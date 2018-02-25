Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea: Lukaku on point

- Lukaku the star
- Assists Lingard winner
- Willian gave Chelsea lead
- Sides split season series
Romelu Lukaku scored and set up Jesse Lingard for the winner as Manchester United came back to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Willian scored the Blues’ opener.
The win moves Manchester United back into second place with 59 points. Chelsea now sits fifth with 54 points.
The visitors were nearly in front when Morata belted Marcos Alonso‘s cross off the bar, and the rebound popped over the goal.
The 10th minute saw Paul Pogba win a free kick off Morata at the corner of the 18.
Anthony Martial broke up a long spell of Chelsea possession with a dribble and cross that failed to meet a receiver in the 25th minute.
Antonio Rudiger blocked a Lukaku chance moments later, then Courtois stopped Alexis Sanchez.
A yellow card came N'Golo Kante‘s way after the Frenchman chopped down countryman Pogba following a nifty move in the 30th minute.
Willian broke up a cross and then was there at the other end to finish his move and start the scoring. There was a rare David De Gea mistake on the finish, but Willian hammered his effort.
Lukaku then defied critics of his big match record in starting and finishing a terrific team goal with Nemanja Matic, Sanchez, and Martial.
Andreas Christensen was stunned after head-to-head contact with Lukaku just before the goal, but play was not stopped.
A slow first stanza of the second half hoped for change with Jesse Lingard’s entry for Martial.
Courtois made a fantastic tip save of a Lukaku side volley in the 68th, off a Sanchez cross.
Lukaku did his best Lingard in a role reversal with the wide man, working the right to send a cross inside for the Englishman to head home.
Willian tried to answer back within a minute, but De Gea went low to collect the shot.
Fabregas was offside by a razor-thin margin when his clean finish slid inside the far post with five minutes to play.
Lukaku effectively killed the game with a 60-yard dribble and shot, blocked out for a throw, deep into stoppage time.