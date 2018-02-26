More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Matthias Balk/dpa via AP

Bayern wing Coman out ‘several weeks’ with left ankle injury

Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 2:40 PM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been ruled out for “several weeks” after an operation on his left ankle.

The Bundesliga powerhouse says the France international tore the syndesmosis joint in the upper part of the ankle on Saturday during a 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.

Coman, who went on as a substitute in the 68th minute, suffered the injury while running for the ball. Bayern had already made its three substitutes by then, however, so the 21-year-old Conan was forced to finish the game despite his discomfort.

Bayern says doctor Ulrich Stoeckle conducted a “successful” operation on Monday but the player “will be out for several weeks.”

French sports newspaper L’Equipe says Coman is likely to be out for two months, ruling him out of decisive games for Bayern in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

Jordan Morris ruled out for season in major setback

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Jordan Morris’ ACL injury has ended his season, Seattle Sounders confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in a CONCACAF Champions League match at Santa Tecla FC last week.

Morris has 17 goals and six assists in 70 matches for the Sounders, but failed to build on a magnificent rookie season last year:He scored just three times with two assists in 23 matches.

Here’s Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey, from SoundersFC.com:

“We are going to do what is best for Jordan’s career long-term. We think he is a Sounder for the long-term, he is in the club’s long-term plans,” Lagerwey added. “Jordan is part of the Sounders, that has not changed, that will not change. We are going to do what’s best for him long-term, which may mean a longer recovery.”

Potentially unpopular take on a young American soccer hero: This is not a huge setback for the Sounders, and most of the drawback comes from the timing of the injury (and Seattle’s inclusion in the CCL).

Some advanced metrics had Morris (barely) behind Will Bruin in 2017 performance, and Bruin remains on the team as a proven double-digit league scorer.

It also opens the door for any number of U.S. prospects. Not to kick a player when he’s down, but it begs the question of whether Morris descends into the post-injury dips of once-huge USMNT prospects Gyasi Zardes and Charlie Davies (wildly varying degrees of injury severity in those cases).

For all the plaudits Morris received when Jurgen Klinsmann elevated him to the senior team, he’s scored five times in 25 matches. With Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, and others in the pipeline, this recovery will be a crucible for Morris’ potential. The good news is, he’s often carried himself like a man capable of coming out of it with style. Here’s hoping.

PAOK vs. Olympiakos cancelled as paper roll hits coach

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) The eagerly awaited derby between Greek league leader PAOK and defending champion Olympiakos at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium never got underway Sunday, after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was sent to hospital after being hit in the face by a cash register paper roll.

While they did not dispute the hit, PAOK officials said Olympiakos exaggerated the impact in an attempt to have PAOK, which is six points ahead of Olympiakos, face punishment and possible point deduction.

“This is a shadow play, a strategy that Olympiakos started implementing even ahead of the game, fantasizing about (incidents) in its friendly media,” said PAOK communications chief Kyriakos Kyriakos. “Just this morning, they warned us that they would leave the pitch at the slightest incident.”

The roll appeared to be thrown from the VIP stands as the teams came out before the game started.

Garcia was rushed to a hospital, but the teams stayed in the stadium for nearly three hours before they were told the game was off.

The private clinic where Garcia was taken issued a statement about five hours after the coach was admitted, saying his upper left lip was swollen and skin on the inside of his mouth was injured.

“He has sensitivity in the jaw, neck pain, dizziness and nausea,” the clinic statement says.

Garcia was scheduled to stay at the hospital overnight.

Witnesses claimed the roll had already unfolded when it reached Garcia.

No away fans were allowed at the game and PAOK supporters were unusually well-behaved ahead of kickoff. The often seen spectacle of flares creating a wall of thick smoke was absent. Instead, home fans greeted their team throwing pieces of torn paper, like confetti – and the cash register paper roll.

There was one incident outside the arena, as police dispersed about a thousand fans with tear gas, but otherwise the nearly 30,000-seat arena was evacuated without incident.

Olympiakos is required to get a diagnosis from a public hospital, not the private clinic Garcia is currently in.

Olympiakos also faces a deduction of three points for fan behavior last month. The club has already been deducted those points, but is appealing the sentence. Pending appeal, the standings do not reflect the sentence. A loss of those three points and with eight rounds remaining would essentially scuttle Olympiakos’ hopes for a 20th league title in 22 seasons. But sanctions against PAOK, together with a successful appeal, would complicate the odds.

Second-place AEK Athens, which lies two points behind PAOK and plays at fourth-place Atromitos Monday could take over the league lead with a win.

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece

PL Playback: Scramble for second place

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 1:36 PM EST
SCRAMBLE FOR SECOND

Manchester City can go 16 points clear atop the Premier League table with 10 games to go if they beat Arsenal this Thursday so, aside from a monumental collapse from Pep Guardiola‘s men, the made scramble for second place is on.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Yet this isn’t just about being the “best of the rest” behind City’s historic season. Oh no. In the absence of a tight title race, the top four battle is increasingly becoming the story of the season.

Increasingly the question being asked is “who will finish second in the Premier League?”

MORE: Premier League schedule

Let’s take a closer look at where each club is at in that battle.

Manchester United
Current position: 2nd (59 points)
Remaining schedule: Crystal Palace (A), Liverpool (H), West Ham (A), Swansea (H), Man City (A), West Brom (H), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H), Brighton (A), Watford (H)
Second worthy? – Not the most attractive team in the PL but Mourinho’s men are grinding out wins and Romelu Lukaku is doing the business. Games against Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal (the latter two at home) will be key in deciding if they finish second. Runners up behind City, an FA Cup title and a place in the UCL last four would be a very good season for Jose Mourinho and show significant progress. Now, he just needs to get Paul Pogba firing and get some of his key defenders back to full fitness and they can have a real go in Europe and in the FA Cup.

Liverpool


Current position: 3rd (57 points)
Remaining schedule: Newcastle (H), Man United (A), Watford (H), Crystal Palace (A), Everton (A), Bournemouth (H), West Brom (A), Stoke (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H)
Second worthy? – No doubt about it, along with Man City and Tottenham, Liverpool are one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp‘s side boast star attackers in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane who are ripping teams apart. Just one defeat in 19 PL games proves their consistency and many will say Liverpool are worthy of second place. Their game at United is huge in deciding where they will finish as Klopp will also eye at least reaching the UCL last four with more than one foot in the last eight. Liverpool’s schedule, on paper, is the easiest of the current top four.

Tottenham Hotspur


Current position: 4th (55 points)
Remaining schedule: Huddersfield (H), Bournemouth (A), Newcastle (H), Chelsea (A), Stoke (A), Man City (H), Brighton (A), Watford (H), West Brom (A), Leicester (H)
Second worthy? – Like Liverpool, they are right up there when it comes to being attractive to watch. Mauricio Pochettino‘s youngsters have matured this season and they seem set to make the UCL’s last eight too after their coming of age display at Juventus. The FA Cup has been troublesome for Spurs but they should make the semifinals and a second place finish and an FA Cup final along with a deep run in the UCL would be a phenomenal return after their problems at Wembley early on this season. Harry Kane deserves to win some type of silverware but a second-consecutive runners up spot in the PL would be another massive achievement and Spurs’ remaining schedule is pretty kind.

Chelsea
Current position: 5th (53 points)
Remaining schedule: Man City (A), Crystal Palace (H), Burnley (A), Tottenham (H), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Huddersfield (H), Swansea (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A)
Second worthy? – No, not really. Chelsea have huffed and puffed all season long and there’s something not quite right about Antonio Conte‘s men. We all know there are issues behind-the-scenes and would genuinely be a shock if Conte was still in charge next season. On their day they are still able to beat anyone, but Chelsea haven’t got much momentum and have now won just four of their last 13 games in all competitions. They badly need Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud to deliver key goals late in the season to secure a top four spot (they play thre of the current top four), go deep in the FA Cup and to try and somehow get past Barcelona in the second leg of their UCL quarterfinal.

Arsenal
 Current position: 6th (45 points)
Remaining schedule: Man City (H), Brighton (A), Watford (H), Leicester (A), Stoke (H), Southampton (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H), Man United (A), Burnley (H), Huddersfield (A)
Second worthy? – Nah. Not even top four worthy. Eight points off the top four with a game in hand (albeit against Man City this Thursday) means that Arsene Wenger‘s men have a chance of sneaking in the top four but it’s a very slim chance that will happen. After the League Cup final hammering at the hands of Man City, confidence will be low as it proved just how far Arsenal have fallen. It’s all about winning the Europa League now for Arsenal as that is their most realistic chance of making it into the Champions League next season.

Premier League Playback comes out every week as PST’s Lead Writer and Editor takes an alternative look at all the action from the weekend. Read the full archive, here

China’s Dalian Yifang sign two Atletico Madrid stars

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Atletico Madrid have announced that Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan have both been sold to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

MORE: Lukaku wants respect

The La Liga giants released a statement on their website saying that both Belgian international Carrasco and Argentine international winger Gaitan had both made the move to China on a permanent basis.

Atletico’s ownership has consisted of a 17 percent stake from Chinese businessman Wang Jianlin, who runs the company Wanda, since 2015 but he sold that stake earlier this month.

Jianlin is from the Chinese city of Dalian and Wanda are now involved in Yifang, where Carrasco and Gaitan are heading.

“Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan will join Dalian Yifang on a permanent deal. Best of luck in China!” Atletico said via their social media accounts.

Atletico are currently second in the La Liga standings, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. With Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres in attack, Diego Simeone has plenty of attacking option to choose from but Carrasco has been an integral part of his squad over the past few years compared to Gaitan.

Carrasco, 24, has played 124 times for Atletico, as he joined from Monaco in 2015 and went on to score 17 times in 81 La Liga appearances for Simeone’s side.

Gaitan, 30, played 49 times for Atletico after arriving from Benfica in 2016 with the Argentine attacker linked with a move to the Premier League in January but nothing came to fruition.

Earlier this week Portuguese international center back Jose Fonte left West Ham for Dalian Yifang.

The club were promoted to the Chinese Super League for the 2018 season as Champions of the second tier, and they will now have some serious help in making waves in China’s top-flight where stars such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Axel Witsel, Ramires, Oscar, Graziano Pelle, Javier Mascherano and Hulk play.