China’s Dalian Yifang sign two Atletico Madrid stars

Atletico Madrid have announced that Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan have both been sold to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

[ MORE: Lukaku wants respect ]

The La Liga giants released a statement on their website saying that both Belgian international Carrasco and Argentine international winger Gaitan had both made the move to China on a permanent basis.

Atletico’s ownership has consisted of a 17 percent stake from Chinese businessman Wang Jianlin, who runs the company Wanda, since 2015 but he sold that stake earlier this month.

Jianlin is from the Chinese city of Dalian and Wanda are now involved in Yifang, where Carrasco and Gaitan are heading.

“Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan will join Dalian Yifang on a permanent deal. Best of luck in China!” Atletico said via their social media accounts.

Atletico are currently second in the La Liga standings, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. With Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres in attack, Diego Simeone has plenty of attacking option to choose from but Carrasco has been an integral part of his squad over the past few years compared to Gaitan.

Carrasco, 24, has played 124 times for Atletico, as he joined from Monaco in 2015 and went on to score 17 times in 81 La Liga appearances for Simeone’s side.

Gaitan, 30, played 49 times for Atletico after arriving from Benfica in 2016 with the Argentine attacker linked with a move to the Premier League in January but nothing came to fruition.

Earlier this week Portuguese international center back Jose Fonte left West Ham for Dalian Yifang.

The club were promoted to the Chinese Super League for the 2018 season as Champions of the second tier, and they will now have some serious help in making waves in China’s top-flight where stars such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Axel Witsel, Ramires, Oscar, Graziano Pelle, Javier Mascherano and Hulk play.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports