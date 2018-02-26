More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
China’s Dalian Yifang sign two Atletico Madrid stars

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 1:07 PM EST
Atletico Madrid have announced that Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan have both been sold to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

The La Liga giants released a statement on their website saying that both Belgian international Carrasco and Argentine international winger Gaitan had both made the move to China on a permanent basis.

Atletico’s ownership has consisted of a 17 percent stake from Chinese businessman Wang Jianlin, who runs the company Wanda, since 2015 but he sold that stake earlier this month.

Jianlin is from the Chinese city of Dalian and Wanda are now involved in Yifang, where Carrasco and Gaitan are heading.

“Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan will join Dalian Yifang on a permanent deal. Best of luck in China!” Atletico said via their social media accounts.

Atletico are currently second in the La Liga standings, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. With Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres in attack, Diego Simeone has plenty of attacking option to choose from but Carrasco has been an integral part of his squad over the past few years compared to Gaitan.

Carrasco, 24, has played 124 times for Atletico, as he joined from Monaco in 2015 and went on to score 17 times in 81 La Liga appearances for Simeone’s side.

Gaitan, 30, played 49 times for Atletico after arriving from Benfica in 2016 with the Argentine attacker linked with a move to the Premier League in January but nothing came to fruition.

Earlier this week Portuguese international center back Jose Fonte left West Ham for Dalian Yifang.

The club were promoted to the Chinese Super League for the 2018 season as Champions of the second tier, and they will now have some serious help in making waves in China’s top-flight where stars such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Axel Witsel, Ramires, Oscar, Graziano Pelle, Javier Mascherano and Hulk play.

Italy coach says he convinced Buffon to extend career

Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Gianluigi Buffon’s international career might not be over after all.

Interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio believes he has convinced the 40-year-old goalkeeper to stay on for friendlies against Argentina and England next month.

Speaking at a training camp for younger players Monday, Di Biagio said “a player like him can’t go out after the loss to Sweden,” referring to the World Cup playoff defeat in November.

Buffon announced his retirement from Italy’s squad after that loss.

Di Biagio said he “proposed that (Buffon) take part in two or three matches then make a decision down the road. So Gigi will probably take part in the March trip.”

Di Biagio said veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini will also remain in the squad, although he wouldn’t announce a decision over a possible recall of Mario Balotelli.

Man United’s Romelu Lukaku wants more respect

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
Romelu Lukaku put in a dominant display for Manchester United in their 2-1 win against his former club Chelsea on Sunday.

He received plenty of praise for his goal and assist in the comeback win but the 24-year-old believes he deserves more respect than he’s been getting.

Much has been made about Lukaku scoring for the first time this season against one of the “big six” clubs in the Premier League and it is true that even during his time at Everton he struggled to take chances, albeit limited ones, against the big boys.

Speaking at Old Trafford after the victory which sent United back to second in the Premier League table, Lukaku wants a little more R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

“I just need to keep working hard,” Lukaku said. “I think I have got a nice record. I’ve scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going… I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight, so I think I’ve proved myself. You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.”

Lukaku certainly did that on Sunday as he showed Chelsea what they were missing by first letting him leave for Everton in 2015 and then losing out on his signature in the summer. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of his last four seasons in England, with 16 and 17 his tallies in the two seasons before that.

The Belgian international has now scored 22 goals in his debut season at United and the burden of wearing the No.9 jersey for the Red Devils seems to have been lifted in recent weeks. From October to December he scored just once in nine PL games but since 2018 has arrived Lukaku has looked refreshed and ready to lead the line.

More so Lukaku’s overall contribution to United’s displays have been more impressive than his goalscoring exploits. His clever maneuvering and cross to set up the winner for Jesse Lingard on Sunday was sublime and his ability to drop deeper and spray useful balls out wide, plus launch counters that he is in the box to finish off himself, cannot be underestimated.

Does he deserve more respect? Time will tell. But being the star center forward for United with a $100 million price tag on your back certainly comes with extra scrutiny and Lukaku is probably trying to remind everyone what he’s had to overcome so far to get back among the goals after plenty of criticism.

Gold Cup to be expanded from 2019

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
Get ready for an expanded Gold Cup field.

CONCACAF announced on Monday that 16 teams will compete from the 2019 Gold Cup onwards, with the governing body from North, Central America and the Caribbean also saying that are exploring the possibility of hosting games outside of the United States of America.

Here’s more from CONCACAF in the release.

“The confederation is also exploring a pan-regional footprint for the 2019 Gold Cup, which would include matches being played outside of the United States, including the possibility of matches in Central America and the Caribbean.”

The Gold Cup, in its current format, has been held since 1993 and each time the tournament has been hosted in the USA with Mexico twice hosting games (1993 and 2003) and Canada also hosting games alongside the U.S. in 2015.

Expansion plans approved will see the number of teams increase from 12 to 16, while the qualification format for the 16 teams will also be refreshed.

Is this a good idea?

Taking games during the tournament to Costa Rica, Mexico and maybe even Panama would certainly be long overdue. Could CONCACAF create a similar vibe to the European Championships which are usually held in one host nation (except for 2020) or joint hosts a la 2000 and 2012?

It seems like the majority of Gold Cup games will remain in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

Expanding the field to 16 teams will see plenty of the smaller Caribbean nations included and there is a danger that there could be plenty of lopsided scorelines.

The USMNT are the current Gold Cup champions and they have six titles ahead of Mexico’s record-breaking seven, but giving another nations home field advantage seems to be the right idea from CONCACAF.

In future years, maybe Panama and Costa Rica could be joint hosts? Or maybe Mexico could be the sole hosts of the tournament?

Report: Robert Lewandowski to Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 26, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Neil Ashton is reporting that Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich’s star striker, 29, changed his agent to Pini Zahavi last week amid plenty of speculation that he’s angling for a move away from the Bundesliga’s reigning champs as Real Madrid, PSG and others circle the star who is contracted to Bayern until 2021.

Yet the forward had this to say to Sky Sport in Germany over the weekend about changing from his agent of 10 years, Cezary Kucharski. Does it mean he will be moving on from Bayern?

“No, it has nothing to do with that. The speculation is funny, but it doesn’t interest me,” Lewandowski said.

Zahavi is a close ally of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and played a big role in Neymar’s world-record move from Barcelona to PSG last summer.

Lewandowski has achieved all he can in the Bundesliga both with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, winning every trophy possible domestically, although the one remaining trophy on his list is the UEFA Champions League as he was a runner up in 2012-13 with Dortmund and has reached the semifinal with Bayern on two occasions.

His goalscoring prowess has seen him lead the way for Bayern in all three seasons he’s been at the club, while this season he has scored 29 goals in 32 games in all competitions to take his tally with the Bavarian giants to an incredible 139 in 181 games.

Lewandowski will turn 30 after the 2018 World Cup this summer where he will lead Poland, who currently sit in the world’s top 10 thanks largely to his goals.

Would Chelsea be a good fit?

Lewandowski seems made for the Premier League. He is mobile enough to cause problems in-behind but can win balls in the air, lead the line and hold up the ball. That’s exactly what Chelsea have needed since Diego Costa was sold last summer and Antonio Conte certainly hasn’t got it from Alvaro Morata this season.

It appears the predatory Polish forward has one more big move in his locker before calling it quits and if Bayern are ready to let him leave this summer (why would they, though?) then you can expect a mad scramble among Europe’s big boys who need a new talisman for their attack.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be interested if Lewandowski becomes available but Chelsea are a team which are set up for a targetman of his caliber and Morata hasn’t delivered the goals expected, while Giroud is merely a stop-gap for the Blues.