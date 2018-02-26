Dortmund fans stay home to protest Monday kickoffs

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Thousands of Borussia Dortmund fans skipped the club’s Monday draw with Augsburg in protest of the match.

It didn’t tick off the higher-ups, as BVB announcer Norbert Dickel said the following before the match (from the BBC).

“We respect the opinion of those who have chosen to stay at home. We are also against a further stretching out of the weekend and will be raising this when the next TV deal is discussed.”

Monday matches are new to the Bundesliga, and Eintracht Frankfurt supporters caused delays in both halves of last week’s tilt with RB Leipzig.

Marco Reus’ early goal was met by Kevin Danso’s late marker as BVB drew 1-1 with eighth place Fuggerstädter. BVB still moves second with the point, one better than Schalke.

Two players with American blood subbed into the match at the 77th minute. Christian Pulisic went 13-plus minutes for BVB and was limited to 13 touches on the ball. Augsburg brought in Shawn Parker, the 24-year-old German striker who retains USMNT potential through an American father.

