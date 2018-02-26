FA Cup preview: Swans-Wednesday, Spurs-Rochdale

Swansea City’s new managerial hero meets his old mates, and Mauricio Pochettino‘s men hope to avoid further egg on their collective face.

It starts Tuesday, when Carlos Carvalhal leads his resurgent Swans against the club he managed just over two months ago.

Sheffield Wednesday’s the name, and the winner gets to host either Tottenham Hotspur and Rochdale. Those two stage their replay at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Swansea City vs. Sheffield Wednesday — 3:05 p.m. ET Tuesday

The sides drew 0-0 on Feb. 17 at Hillsborough Stadium, the 28th all-time meeting between the two clubs. No. 29 comes at the Liberty Stadium, where the Owls have not won since 1983. Not to fear, Wednesday faithful, there have only been two draws in the interim.

A win won’t be a wild upset for Wednesday, but it would give a measure of respect to a season which saw the club drop from promotion hopefuls to 17th in the Championship table. Here’s Wednesday’s Cameron Dawson, who made his name as Carvalhal’s surprise keeper:

“He had a nice moment coming back to Hillsborough but now he will be in his home place in Swansea and we will have to try and go there and get a result. But we will back ourselves to do that. We want to get a positive result after Saturday and knock Carlos out of the cup.”

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Rochdale — 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday

Rochdale and Spurs looked destined for a 1-1 replay when late drama had other ideas at the Spotland Stadium. Dele Alli launched himself into outer space to win a late penalty, converted by Harry Kane, but Steven Davies stunned the Premier League powers with a stoppage time goal to force a replay.

The Dale are heavy underdogs at Wembley Stadium, and Spurs will be aching to find their finishing boots after a frustrating weekend win over Crystal Palace.

