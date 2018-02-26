More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Paul White

PSG issues Neymar injury update; Silva claims Marseille targeted star

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
Pretty heavy charges lay at the feet of Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet, as PSG announced that Neymar has a sprained ankle and broken metatarsal.

The Paris Saint-Germain captain claims that Payet and his teammates aimed to hurt Neymar in the lead-up to the seemingly innocuous exchange that ultimately sent the megastar off the field on the stretcher.

His basis? Silva says Payet told the referee as much:

“It’s a shame. Payet said to the referee that he wanted to hurt. That is not football.”

French radio station RMC claimed Payet told referee Benoit Bastien: “Tell Neymar to calm down or we are going to take care of him.”

Now Neymar’s injury came without contact — typically worse for the severity of the injury — and after he snuck his studs onto Bouna Sarr’s leg, but there’s no question the Brazilian was being hunted (There’s embellishment in the below video, but also clear tactical fouling).

PSG plays Marseille again on Wednesday in the French Cup before a league match at Troyes and a first leg with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Lukaku suggests Premier League All-Star Game, so we pick XIs

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 5:37 PM EST
WARNING: This was done in about an hour, on a whim (Thanks, Rom). It’s up for wild debate, so please hit the comments section and go from there.

All Star games are mostly terrible. There’s little defense, less chemistry, and teams are basically hoping their best dudes don’t get hurt.

Plus, with the haves and the have-nots around, just watch a Top Six match and call it a day. In soccer, we just kinda accept international soccer as our best hope.

But Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku proposed the idea on Twitter, and PST’s Joe Prince-Wright quickly supplied the team parameters.

The London divide begs the question: Who would be on these teams, and who would win?

As it stands, the North looks to have an edge with the Top Three teams on the table and wild talent on Everton woefully underperforming at Goodison Park.

In terms of the table, Joe’s North has clubs 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 19, 20

The South has 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18.

Pretty even.

We’ll add a couple other parameters: Each club has to submit at least one player, and that players has to start. That would mean only one team would get two starters (and Man City would probably place five of the North’s six subs).

Also, the teams would be able to use all of their seven subs.

Team North (3-5-2)

De Gea (Man Utd)

Tarkowski (Burnley) — Hegazi (West Brom) — Lascelles (Newcastle)

Gana Gueye (Everton)– Mooy (Huddersfield)

Shaqiri (Stoke) — De Bruyne (Man City) — Mahrez (Leicester)

 Sergio Aguero (Man City) — Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Subs: Pope (GK, Burnley); Otamendi (Man City), Ndidi (Leicester), Sane (Man City), Sanchez (Man Utd), Lukaku (Man Utd), Firmino (Liverpool).

-vs-

Team South (3-4-3)

Lloris (Spurs)

Duffy (Brighton) — Ake (Bournemouth) — Mawson (Swansea)

Kante (Chelsea) — Romeu (Saints)

Lanzini (West Ham) — Ozil (Arsenal)

Zaha (Palace) — Kane (Spurs) — Richarlison (Watford)

Subs: Courtois (GK, Chelsea), Hazard (Chelsea), Mustafi (Arsenal), Vertonghen (Spurs), Eriksen (Spurs), Dele (Spurs), Willian (Chelsea)

BONUS

How about a couple of XIs with no limitations? (Sorry, Rom… formations!)

North (3-4-3)

De Gea (Man Utd)

Otamendi (Man City) — Van Dijk (Liverpool) — Kompany (Man City)

Matic (Man Utd)

 Pogba (Man Utd) — De Bruyne (Man City) — Silva (Man City)

Sanchez (Man Utd) — Aguero (Man City) — Salah (Liverpool)

-vs-

South (4-4-2)

Lloris (Spurs)

Azpilicueta (Chelsea) — Vertonghen (Spurs) — Alderweireld (Spurs)

Kante (Chelsea) — Dembele (Spurs)

Dele (Spurs) — Ozil (Arsenal)

Kane (Spurs)– Hazard (Chelsea)

Jordan Morris ruled out for season in major setback

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Jordan Morris’ ACL injury has ended his season, Seattle Sounders confirmed on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury in a CONCACAF Champions League match at Santa Tecla FC last week.

Morris has 17 goals and six assists in 70 matches for the Sounders, but failed to build on a magnificent rookie season last year:He scored just three times with two assists in 23 matches.

Here’s Seattle general manager Garth Lagerwey, from SoundersFC.com:

“We are going to do what is best for Jordan’s career long-term. We think he is a Sounder for the long-term, he is in the club’s long-term plans,” Lagerwey added. “Jordan is part of the Sounders, that has not changed, that will not change. We are going to do what’s best for him long-term, which may mean a longer recovery.”

Potentially unpopular take on a young American soccer hero: This is not a huge setback for the Sounders, and most of the drawback comes from the timing of the injury (and Seattle’s inclusion in the CCL).

Some advanced metrics had Morris (barely) behind Will Bruin in 2017 performance, and Bruin remains on the team as a proven double-digit league scorer.

It also opens the door for any number of U.S. prospects. Not to kick a player when he’s down, but it begs the question of whether Morris descends into the post-injury dips of once-huge USMNT prospects Gyasi Zardes and Charlie Davies (wildly varying degrees of injury severity in those cases).

For all the plaudits Morris received when Jurgen Klinsmann elevated him to the senior team, he’s scored five times in 25 matches. With Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, and others in the pipeline, this recovery will be a crucible for Morris’ potential. The good news is, he’s often carried himself like a man capable of coming out of it with style. Here’s hoping.

Bayern wing Coman out ‘several weeks’ with left ankle injury

Matthias Balk/dpa via AP
Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 2:40 PM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been ruled out for “several weeks” after an operation on his left ankle.

The Bundesliga powerhouse says the France international tore the syndesmosis joint in the upper part of the ankle on Saturday during a 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin.

Coman, who went on as a substitute in the 68th minute, suffered the injury while running for the ball. Bayern had already made its three substitutes by then, however, so the 21-year-old Conan was forced to finish the game despite his discomfort.

Bayern says doctor Ulrich Stoeckle conducted a “successful” operation on Monday but the player “will be out for several weeks.”

French sports newspaper L’Equipe says Coman is likely to be out for two months, ruling him out of decisive games for Bayern in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

PAOK vs. Olympiakos cancelled as paper roll hits coach

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2018, 2:30 PM EST
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) The eagerly awaited derby between Greek league leader PAOK and defending champion Olympiakos at PAOK’s Toumba Stadium never got underway Sunday, after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was sent to hospital after being hit in the face by a cash register paper roll.

While they did not dispute the hit, PAOK officials said Olympiakos exaggerated the impact in an attempt to have PAOK, which is six points ahead of Olympiakos, face punishment and possible point deduction.

“This is a shadow play, a strategy that Olympiakos started implementing even ahead of the game, fantasizing about (incidents) in its friendly media,” said PAOK communications chief Kyriakos Kyriakos. “Just this morning, they warned us that they would leave the pitch at the slightest incident.”

The roll appeared to be thrown from the VIP stands as the teams came out before the game started.

Garcia was rushed to a hospital, but the teams stayed in the stadium for nearly three hours before they were told the game was off.

The private clinic where Garcia was taken issued a statement about five hours after the coach was admitted, saying his upper left lip was swollen and skin on the inside of his mouth was injured.

“He has sensitivity in the jaw, neck pain, dizziness and nausea,” the clinic statement says.

Garcia was scheduled to stay at the hospital overnight.

Witnesses claimed the roll had already unfolded when it reached Garcia.

No away fans were allowed at the game and PAOK supporters were unusually well-behaved ahead of kickoff. The often seen spectacle of flares creating a wall of thick smoke was absent. Instead, home fans greeted their team throwing pieces of torn paper, like confetti – and the cash register paper roll.

There was one incident outside the arena, as police dispersed about a thousand fans with tear gas, but otherwise the nearly 30,000-seat arena was evacuated without incident.

Olympiakos is required to get a diagnosis from a public hospital, not the private clinic Garcia is currently in.

Olympiakos also faces a deduction of three points for fan behavior last month. The club has already been deducted those points, but is appealing the sentence. Pending appeal, the standings do not reflect the sentence. A loss of those three points and with eight rounds remaining would essentially scuttle Olympiakos’ hopes for a 20th league title in 22 seasons. But sanctions against PAOK, together with a successful appeal, would complicate the odds.

Second-place AEK Athens, which lies two points behind PAOK and plays at fourth-place Atromitos Monday could take over the league lead with a win.

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece